If you are a fan of Harry Potter, you will love "Puffs," now playing at the Community Players Theatre in Bloomington. For those who are less familiar with the best-selling books and films about the boy wizard from Hogwarts, you'll have fun too, as this spoof transcends the material it is based upon and has a magic of its own.

Wayne, an orphan from New Mexico, begins his seven-year wizard education at a "Certain School of Magic and Magic" in England. As in the Potter books, new students are immediately sorted into houses — in this case, the houses are Smarts, Puffs, Snakes and Braves. It's announced that Wayne is a Puff, not the most prestigious of houses.

Brett Cottone beautifully directs this breakneck-speed comedy with just the right touch of silliness. And nobody can do whimsy and sparkle like Props Master Jennifer Bethmann. With the exceptional lighting design by Dan Virtue, costume design by Ashleigh Rae-Lynn Feger and scenic design by Michael Ainslie, the entire production team has outdone itself.

Wayne tries to befriend the disgruntled Megan, who claims that she could not possibly be sorted as a lowly Puff. Played to the hilt, with lots of attitude and snarl, Missy Freese nails it as the rebellious wizard.

Wayne also finds a friend in Olive, who is "mug-born" and a math whiz. Sporting nerdy glasses with a sweet (very Puff-like) demeanor, Mena Williams is perfect as the foil to the disgruntled Megan.

The rest of this energetic ensemble goes on to play a multitude of roles from the Hogwarts Universe. As Cedric, Hassan Holcomb is endearing, Shireen Banigan is delightful as Susie Bones, Duncan Borkholder is hilarious as Mad Eye Moody, and Sharon Russell shines as McGonagall and Megan's misguided mother.

Narrator Kayla Pulliam Mendoza eloquently ties everything together, helping the audience to keep up with all of the hijinks going on, and Samuel James Willis is earnest and lovable as this story's hero, Wayne.

There is one actor who deserves a very special shout-out, and that is Ash Gaines, who stepped in when another actor could not perform due to illness. If it hadn't been announced at the beginning that there had been a change, the audience might never have known, and that is really something. It's a very testament to the idea of community.

And that's nice to see anywhere at any time, especially in one's own backyard.

IF YOU GO

What: "Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"

Where: Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

When: May 13, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.; May 14 and 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $9 to $17

Running time: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

