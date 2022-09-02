On stage: Community Players launch 100th season with 'Steel Magnolias'

It seems appropriate that the Community Players Theatre selected "Steel Magnolias" to kick off a season that celebrates its monumental achievement of turning 100 years old. "Steel Magnolias" is, in a sense, an homage to the power of sisterhood, and it was "girl power" that had much to do with the founding of Community Players back in 1923.
Bruce Parrish, the group’s president and historian, shared with me some of the organization’s earliest records, and it is apparent from the officer roster that it was the women of Bloomington-Normal who had much to do with the community theater’s creation. Of the 20 or so positions in the group’s first board of directors, all but three were filled by women. These sisters were doing it for themselves when it came to starting a theater group that was built for the long haul.
I think it’s likely the founders would be pleased with "Steel Magnolias." The founding of Community Players was part of a new trend at the time called the Little Theater Movement, which wanted more realism in plays and the promotion of new playwrights. The “laughing through the tears” storyline of "Steel Magnolias" would be right up their alley, and the fact that playwright Robert Harling was writing about actual events that happened to his family — well, you can’t get more real than that.
For those unfamiliar with "Steel Magnolias," the play tells the story of six women whose lives intersect in the fictional beauty shop owned by Truvy Jones in Chinquapin, Louisiana. Besides Truvy (Lynne Christian), there’s her shy new hire Annelle (Mena Williams), boisterous Clariee (Diane Walker), cantankerous Ouiser (Lorrainer Bouchard) and the mother-daughter duo of M’Lynn (Lynda Rettick) and Shelby (Katie Potts).
The play follows their lives over two and half years that see trials, tribulations and transformations. Each character demonstrates that, while Southern women might seem as delicate as a magnolia, they’ve got the mettle to make it through anything. By the play’s finale, that mettle will be tested in ways the friends could have never imagined in the beginning.
The play is a true ensemble piece, and all the actresses acquit themselves quite nicely, but a special mention should go to Walker, who brings a level of energy and clarity of character to Clariee that really stands out. Rettick plays M’Lynn with a quiet intensity that builds to a devastating climax in the final act. Mothers and daughters will have their tissues out. Newcomer Katie Potts does a nice job of balancing Shelby’s “it’s no big deal” revelations to the other women, while knowing it’s actually all a very big deal.
Director Penny Wilson has put these women through their paces, and it doesn’t hurt that she has a background in cosmetology. When Truvy and Annelle are “doing hair,” it looks legit. Jeremy Stiller has designed a set that reads late '80s. (We did love our teal, didn’t we?) Lighting Designer Mark Wright uses a pink wash over M’Lynn in the final scene to great affect. Sound Designer Jason Cook is on his game; the women’s mics and levels were spot on.
"Steel Magnolias" is a solid production to start off Community Players' centennial season. It likely bodes well for the half-dozen productions that will follow, culminating with “Newsies” next summer. But if there’s one disappointment, it’s that the play itself hasn’t aged particularly well. It was pretty darn maudlin when it premiered in 1987, and that forced sentimentality doesn’t look much better in 2022. Perhaps, it may be that the bloom on this magnolia has already peaked.
Photos: Check out all the fun from the Bistro’s Pride Fest 2022
Sharon ShareAlike
Ken Bays, Jan Lancaster, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington
Garrett VanDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
Former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Celeste Randolph, Kris Williams holding Abby, Vicki Hightower
Julie and Steve Kubsch with Theo and Oliver
Bethany, Sylvie, Lennox and Katie Martin
Ben, Meighan, Will and Maddy Hopper
McLean County Museum of History celebrating Pride
John D. Poling is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.