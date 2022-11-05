On stage: Community Players' 'Jesus Christ Superstar' not to be missed

When the vinyl album “Jesus Christ Superstar” was first released in 1970, it was avidly listened to, like a newly pressed album by the Beatles. Young people would gather around their record players playing the tracks over and over, until they had memorized all the lyrics of this new phenomenon, the Rock Opera, by heart. Even though this musical is over fifty years old, it is still daring and innovative in the twenty first century, as it recounts “the greatest story ever told,” about the life and death of Jesus Christ.

The current production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” now running at Community Players puts an apocalyptic spin on the familiar story, thanks to the inspired vision of director Ashleigh Rae-Lynn Feger. This melding of the ancient past and an ominous future makes for a riveting evening of theatre.

Judas, played by Tre’Veon Campbell, warns Jesus at the onset that he is “Frightened by the crowds. All your followers are blind. Too much heaven on their minds.” Judas wants to live, and does not want to attract the attention of their Roman overlords. With passion and pure vocal power, Campbell establishes a high bar for the entire production.

In an effort to comfort Jesus, who is exhausted and overwhelmed, Mary Magdalene anoints him with oil and sings him to sleep in the number “Everything's Alright.” Mena Williams dazzles the audience as she compassionately portrays a woman of ill repute, who is one of Christ’s most loyal and ardent followers.

Jesus is targeted by Caiaphas (Dakota McDaniels), and Annas (Mario Silva) who rail at the “Blood and destruction because of one man. For the sake of the nation this Jesus must die.”

Fully clad in black leather, thanks to the wildly imaginative costume design by Ken Sprouls, (who also plays King Herod), McDaniels and Silva exude malevolence as they set out to destroy Christ. They take the matter up to Pontius Pilate who pays Judas to betray Jesus.

“You know his movements; we know the law.” Pilate tells Judas when he presses him to reveal where they will find Jesus. Brian Artman plays Pontius Pilate with furious intensity, with every single word he sang succinctly articulated. Sung from the top of one of two scaffolding units on stage, with the masses below, Pilate’s authority seems unassailable.

The power dynamic is heightened by Michael Ainsley’s stunning set design. With a massive set of doors upstage, a graffiti strewn proscenium, and a rollaway ladder that serves a crucifix, Ainsley’s design is at once minimalistic and grand.

The driving spirit of the production is in the performance of Daniel Sutter who as Jesus is loving, full of self doubt and quietly commanding. His is a performance and this is a show not to be missed.

IF YOU GO What: “Jesus Christ Superstar” Where: Community Players Theatre, 210 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington When: November 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 pm, November 6, 13, and 20 at 2:30 pm Cost: $10 to $20 Running Time: An hour and a half with no intermission Rating: Due to adult content, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is rated R