On stage: Community Players' 'A Raisin in the Sun' remains relevant

When I learned of the passing of Hollywood legend and cinematic trailblazer Sidney Poitier Friday morning, I found it somehow beautiful that his leaving coincided with the opening night of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in The Sun” at Community Players Theatre. Poitier starred in both the original Broadway production of Hansberry’s timeless drama, and the 1961 film. After seeing the current production at Community Players, helmed by the talented Jennifer Lynn Rusk (in her directorial debut), I imagined Poitier nodding his approval as he passed the torch into Rusk’s capable hands.

Written in 1959, “A Raisin in the Sun”, which gets its name from “Harlem,” a poem by Langston Hughes, follows the Youngers, a struggling Black family from the south side of Chicago. Matriarch Lena Younger (Elaine Hill) holds on to her faith with both hands as she works to improve her family’s financial circumstances..

Recently widowed, Mama Younger and her children anxiously await the arrival of a life insurance check, which they all see as their ticket to bigger and better things. The problem is, they each have their own ideas on just what that would look like.

Son Walter Lee (Anthony Overton) sees his entrepreneurial dreams finally becoming a reality. His sister Beneatha (Darragh Griffin) wants to become a doctor. Mama wants to provide more opportunities for her grandson Travis. When the check arrives, Mama does the best she can for everyone ; she puts a down payment on a house in Clybourne Park, an all-white suburb, and entrusts the rest to her son, with the understanding that half would go towards his sister’s education.

Walter feels trapped in his job as a chauffeur, and he dreams of going into business with his friends. Beneatha, a college student with drive and curiosity, dreams of medical school, and making a difference in the world. Walter’s long suffering wife Ruth (Da’ Ovan Brown) struggles to keep the peace and looks forward to the possibility of taking a long, hot bath. As the family packs up the contents of their cramped apartment, Walter gambles on his dream and loses. An awkward solution presents itself when a representative from their new neighborhood offers them cash to keep them from “upsetting the status quo” in Clybourne Park, but Walter realizes - just as the movers arrive- that he and his family deserve the promise of a new day.

This production features splendid costumes by design team Ken Sprouls, Jennifer Malloy and Chyna Hawkins, and an exceptional set design by Ron Frazier which framed the work of an outstanding cast, led by Elaine Hill, as Mama. (make sure you have some tissues with you.) Anthony Overton impresses as the conflicted Walter Lee, and Da’Ovan Brown shines as Ruth. Bradley Ross Jackson gives a fine performance as Travis Younger, son of Walter and Ruth, and the apple of his grandmama’s eye, and Darraugh Griffin is pitch perfect as the somewhat spoiled Beneatha.

Kudos to Christie Vellella, for her cameo as Mrs. Johnson, the exquisitely passive-aggressive neighbor, and to Dave Krostal, who’s discomfort was palpable in his thankless role as Karl Linder.

The universal themes in this timeless-masterpiece are as relevant today as they were when first written. In our current wave of social change, this production serves as an eloquent reminder that Black Lives Matter. Don’t miss it.

