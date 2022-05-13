On stage: 'Clue' brings board game mystery to the Community Players Theatre

How many of us enjoy a good board game to pass the time on a rainy day? Well, imagine tumbling into the game and seeing all of those characters on cardboard cards spring to life onstage. Such was the delightful experience of the audience Thursday night at the opening of “Clue: On Stage” at the Community Players Theatre, and they gobbled up every moment of the delicious campy terror.

The setup is comfortably familiar, as based upon the classic board game. A group of colorful characters, each with something to hide, is invited to a mansion during a terrible storm, and thanks to the virtuoso lighting design by Dan Virtue, there is no doubt it’s a gully washer. It’s not long after dinner that a dead body is found, and then another, and then another, etc.

Everyone is suspicious of everyone else, and anyone could be the murderer. Wadsworth, the butler, played with panache and command by Dakota McDaniels, orchestrates the spooky evening, guiding the less-than-innocent dinner guests through waves of suspicion, evasion and discovery.

The imaginative and quintessentially functional set designed by Chris Terven provides the perfect playground for this romp, boasting no less than eight functioning slamming doors. Each door is a clever unit that spins to reveal the conservatory, the billiard room and the library. The stage crew deserves a shoutout for seamlessly gliding the set pieces into place for the next scene at a crisp clip.

At the heart of this show are the juicy characters, and under the direction of Jimmy Chrismon, all the actors get to strut their stuff, as aided by the detailed and witty costume design by Ken Sprouls.

Kinsey Peotter sizzles as Miss Scarlet, whereas Gayle Hess is a formidably icy Mrs. White. Mario Silva creates a bumbling Colonel Mustard that’s a hoot and a half. But it’s worth the price of admission to see Diane Walker command the stage as Mrs. Peacock — hers is a performance not to be missed.

IF YOU GO What: “Clue: On Stage" Where: Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington When: May 13-15 and 20-22, Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Cost: $9 to $20 Running time: 1 hour and 55 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

Marcia Weiss is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0