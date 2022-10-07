On stage: Barn III's 'A Party to Murder' offers Halloween fun for grownups

It’s spooky season, and what to do? You’re decades past trick-or-treating age. A costume party? Well, does the caveman suit come in "extra husky"? OK, what about seeing a murder mystery with the chance to drink some tequila-based adult beverages? Great Caesar’s ghost, now we’re talking!

And I’ve got just the show for you — more on those beverages later. “A Party to Murder” by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes, playing now through Oct. 30 at the Barn III in Goodfield, is just the kind of post-trick-or-treat-age fun we grownups deserve during the Halloween season.

With a tip of the hat to Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” the latest Barn production is set on an island in the Cassandra Lakes. It’s Halloween on a dark and stormy night, and six guests have gathered in a rustic cottage to play what they think will be a fun murder mystery game, but … cue the scary organ music … it is, in fact, no game. This is for real! (Sort of.)

We meet Elwood (Dan Challacombe), who seems to be the instigator of all this homicidal hullabaloo. He’s the kind of guy who likes to make people squirm and suffer for sadistic fun. It’s a bit unnerving how easily a tan and a newly sprouted mustache turn Challacombe into a nefarious-looking villain. He doesn’t have the most lines, but he’s there a lot — just hanging around.

There are two sisters, Valerie (Miranda Axiom) and Henri (Sagan Drake), who want the others to believe they’re happy-go-lucky, but they are, of course, neither happy nor lucky. There is Charlie (Pat Gaik), the host, who seems like a guy who just likes to organize elaborate murder mystery games. Willy (Nate Gaik) is a sardonic ex-basketball player who’s now wheelchair-bound. And McKenzie (Trish Ballard)? She might be the most interesting of all with Elwood’s seemingly Svengali-like hold on her.

I could try to tell you the plot, but, holy cow, have you ever seen a murder mystery? There are more red herrings in ‘em than you’d find at a Cape Cod fish market. Like Christie’s best whodunnits, there is a lot of exposition; much has to be explained, which is why articulate seasoned actors are essential. If you can’t understand what they’re saying, it’s game over. I am happy to report that Drake, pulling double duty as the play’s director and a cast member, has done an excellent job in casting the show. You may need a scorecard to follow the plot twists but, from beginning to end, you never miss a word.

I’m not sure if Drake picked the music, but I loved it. The show uses classic horror organ music for the scene transitions. For bows, INXS’ "The Devil Inside" sends the audience out the door rocking to one of the best pop songs of the late ‘80s. The sound effects are suitably cheesy and on point with each "startling" revelation followed by an obligatory clap of thunder that rumbles through the barn.

Now, about those tequila-based beverages. Regulars of the Barn III know that each show has a signature cocktail. For “A Party to Murder” it’s the “Matriarch of Murder,” a blood orange spicy margarita. I had mine de-spiced a bit (no jalapeno) and, let me tell you, it was a murderously delicious drink! On the dessert side, let me suggest the caramel apple cheesecake — it is one autumn treat that can’t be beat.

There were a boatload of anniversaries and birthdays recognized by Barn III owner Abby Reel on the night my spouse and I were there. It is great to see the Barn III in full swing again. No tornado or pandemic can keep this venerable venue down. I’m told rehearsals are already underway for their holiday show. Ho, ho, ho!

IF YOU GO What: “A Party to Murder” Where: The Barn III Dinner Theatre, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield When: Now through Oct. 30; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. on Sundays Cost: $48 per person; call 309-965-2545 or go to www.thebarniii.com Running time: 2 hours, including a 20-minute intermission for dessert service