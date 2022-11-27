On stage: Barn III sings of Christmases past, present and future

Ever thought about writing a Christmas show? You’d probably start with the music, right? But how do you decide which songs to use? There’re a lot to choose from, probably at least a hundred or more, don’t you think?

Well, ho ho ho, you wouldn’t know but, my yuletide compadre, there are actually 9,274 Christmas songs you could use, according to the website medium.com. This fact makes the latest Barn III holiday production “Christmas: Past, Present & Future,” playing now through Dec. 31, all the more impressive. The reason being someone had to sit down and figure out how to pare that number down to around 50 or so and make them all blend beautifully.

In this endeavor, I’m guessing our prime suspect is musical director Jimmy LaHood, whose modus operandi is using his uncanny knack for seamless musical transitions to weave together a two-hour show where 9,200 songs would never make the cut. Now to be fair, he and his artistic (and marital) partner Sagan Drake did get an assist from the show’s era-spanning theme this year: past, present and future. Wait — future, you say? Yes, I do say, but more on that in a minute.

The show is divided into four time periods: 1882, 1942, 2022 and (wait for it) 2222. The divisions are a clever way to make such an enormous Christmas song setlist manageable. Between a couple of the sections, a multimedia presentation is used to transition the audience from one period to the next. Like the energetic '70s review that he wrote last spring, LaHood uses a completely prerecorded instrumental soundtrack throughout the show. While it lacks the intimacy of a live band, it really benefits the show with more lavish arrangements and a consistency in beat and tempo that I’m sure the singers appreciate.

One of the best things about this year’s show is the ensemble work of the eight performers: Dan Challacombe, Tamra Challacombe, Gina Cooper, Pat Gaik, Dan Olsson, Abby Reel, Dave Windsor and Sagan Drake, who also directed the show. Their voices blend particularly well on numbers like "Sleigh Ride," "Joy to the World" and the act one finale, "O Holy Night." There are also a number of notable solos in the show, including Drake’s take on the Darlene Love classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Unfamiliar to me was the lovely song Gaik performs entitled “There’s So Much to Be Thankful For.” Olsson, who dazzled in his Barn debut last spring, has several numbers, including the Stevie Wonder gem “What Christmas Means to Me.”

Olsson also makes it clear he’s a triple threat when he breaks out his tap shoes and joins Tamra Challacombe on a rousing stomp through “Boogie Woogie Santa Claus.” (Holy Christmas cow, is there nothing this former cruise ship performer can’t do?!) Their dance number is great, and it made me wish the show had more dancing in it. The choreographed movement is fine, and the show is never static, but it could stand to kick it up a notch in the dance department.

Now, about that “future” part. Let me just say that I admire the Barn’s holiday hutzpah in trying to envision what Christmas will look like in 200 years. I mean, few besides the great Charles Dickens have dare cast their line out very far to glimpse a future holiday — and, let’s be honest, Scrooge did not see a pretty picture — but thankfully, in this show, humankind’s time ahead looks all right. It’s kind of equal parts “Lost in Space” meets the “Donny and Marie Show,” and it’s a hoot watching the cast perform the “ancient” Christmas songs of the 20th century. Wham’s “Last Christmas,” anyone?

It’s likely tickets are going fast for "Christmas: Past, Present & Future." The night we saw the show it was sold out. As I savored my coffee and gingerbread cake (with decadent cream cheese frosting) at the show’s intermission, I was so very happy that this was the "future" for the Barn III. Things looked very bleak in 2015, when a storm nearly turned their lights out for good, but Mary Simon and others refused to let that happen. A new Barn eventually began anew. And while no one knows what the true future holds, the Barn III proves we have so much to be thankful for.

IF YOU GO What: "Christmas: Past, Present & Future" Where: The Barn III Dinner Theatre, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield, 309-965-2545 When: Dec. 1-31; 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. on Sundays Cost: $48 per person; thebarniii.com Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 30-minute intermission (dessert service)