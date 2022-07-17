On stage: Barn III revives a 1960s comedy in 'Everybody Loves Opal'

I have to confess that I have a soft spot for Opal Kronkie, who likely never encountered a chipped mug, a discarded hassock or a random hubcap that she didn’t pick up and say, “I bet I could use this for something.”

The truth is a lot of us probably have known an “Opal,” the titular character of “Everybody Loves Opal,” playing now through Aug. 14 at the Barn III in Goodfield. Yes, she’s eccentric, but in the time period the play was written, the early 1960s, there were a lot of middle-aged Americans who were — to some degree — “Opals.” They saved and repurposed a lot of stuff we’d consider “junk.”

These were our grandparents and our great-grandparents. They were young adults during the deprivation of the Great Depression and the rationing shortages of World War II. They never quite trusted that post-war abundance was truly real — and so why not keep drinking from a chipped mug?

Of course, Opal Kronkie (Dan Challacombe) has taken this penchant for junk collecting to the nth degree in her crammed-to-the-rafters home filled with a menagerie of bric-a-brac that she’s toted home in her sturdy red wagon. She’s far too trusting and has that proverbial heart of gold, so you can probably guess what happens next — some ne’er do wells appear on the scene to take advantage of her.

The three rascals come in the form of Gloria (Sagan Drake), Brad (Christian Meredith) and Sol (Pat Gaik). Originally, the plan is simply to hide out from the cops in Opal’s ramshackle abode, but that quickly changes when Brad realizes Opal’s the perfect dupe to run an insurance scam. Without giving too much of the plot away, suffice it to say, the grift goes sideways fairly quickly. The reason? What they perceive as Opal’s fatal flaw, her unfailing faith in her fellow man, is actually what does them in.

A talented physical comedian, Challacombe is an inspired choice as Opal. For the play to work in 2022, the emphasis needs to be on the physicality of the situations. Challacombe pulls that off in spades. He makes a perfunctory effort to play a woman, but he knows his fan base; they love it when he occasionally breaks into his baritone voice to deliver a zinger.

Drake’s Gloria is a sympathetic Brooklyn moll whose resolve cracks first. As the muscle of the outfit, Sol, Gaik tells us he’s got aspirations, too: “I ain’t a failure,” he declares, “I just ain’t a success.” As Brad, Meredith is suitably smarmy as the “brains” of the bunch; a guy with six college degrees and one lung. (Don’t ask. Somehow he lost it while incarcerated.)

Nate Gaik plays a doctor who’s unwittingly brought into the scam. His attempt to interview Opal on her medical history is a hoot. Ethan Smith makes his Barn III debut as the local beat cop. The young man handles himself nicely among a cast of seasoned veterans.

“Everybody Loves Opal,” by John Patrick, is one of those plays that’s had far more success in its post-Broadway life than it ever did in its short two-week run in 1961. Nowadays, though, the play is a little dated, a little uneven and a little sexist. One can almost see the wheels spinning in director Mary Simon’s head as she figured out how to make it work for Barn audiences, which it mostly does. Physical comedy, done well, goes a long way in smoothing over the play’s shortcomings.

Besides the shows, one of the best things about the Barn III is the service. Their wait staff is second to none, and sometimes you’re lucky enough to have one of the actors wait on you. Let me just say, last Saturday night “Opal” was one heck of a waitress for us. Thanks, Dan.