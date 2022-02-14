Normal Theater to offer free showing of '39 Counties'

NORMAL — A free showing of the documentary "39 Counties" is planned at the Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The film is about former U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard's efforts to unite Americans around shared values and peace.

Poshard visited all 39 county seats in his former district prior to the 2020 election. Poshard also held a peace march at each county courthouse.

The Normal showing is sponsored by Not In Our Town Bloomington-Normal; the McLean County League of Women Voters; the NAACP Bloomington-Normal Branch; and the Laborers Union of North America, Midwest Region; Great Plains Laborers and McLean County Laborers Local 362, plus the Normal Theatre.

Poshard and filmmaker Sandra Pfeifer will also be present to answer questions and share comments after the showing. The film is about 50 minutes.

Call 309-208-1120 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

