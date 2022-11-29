 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New student group at ISU to host drag show fundraiser

Rebellion, founder of Drag Royalty at Illinois State University, is one of the performers at the group's Holiday Drag Show on Dec. 9, which will benefit people impacted by the Club Q shooting. 

 COURTESY OF ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY

NORMAL — A new student organization at Illinois State University will host its first-ever Holiday Drag Show next week.

Drag Royalty is hosting the event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Brown Ballroom in Bone Student Center on ISU's campus. The group, a registered student organization, says its goal is to "pay homage to the art of drag through education and performance." 

Some of the proceeds from the show will be donated to Colorado Gives to help people affected by the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs earlier this month.

The show costs $5 a ticket. They can be purchased at the RSO's website at fuchsia-crocodile-6dbw.squarespace.com under the "Tickets" tab for the Dec. 9 show. The website notes there will be explicit language at the show. Five performers are expected for the show. 

The flow of positive energy and rising spirits materialized this morning at Hope United Methodist Church, where Isaac Simmons gave an impassioned sermon on the meaning of the Pentecost Christian holiday and how it showed them their personal calling to drag performance.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

