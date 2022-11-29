New student group at ISU to host drag show fundraiser

NORMAL — A new student organization at Illinois State University will host its first-ever Holiday Drag Show next week.

Drag Royalty is hosting the event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Brown Ballroom in Bone Student Center on ISU's campus. The group, a registered student organization, says its goal is to "pay homage to the art of drag through education and performance."

Some of the proceeds from the show will be donated to Colorado Gives to help people affected by the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs earlier this month.

The show costs $5 a ticket. They can be purchased at the RSO's website at fuchsia-crocodile-6dbw.squarespace.com under the "Tickets" tab for the Dec. 9 show. The website notes there will be explicit language at the show. Five performers are expected for the show.