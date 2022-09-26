New Illinois State University film festival accepting submissions

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal Theater in Uptown Normal will host the inaugural Foxtail Film Festival in April, 2023. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Foxtail Film Festival, a new Illinois State University event, is open for submissions of works by high school and college students.

The films must be under 10 minutes long and will be sorted based on three categories: narrative, documentary and animation, the university said. The festival will take place April 27-30 at the Normal Theater, with free admission. 

The festival will be judged by ISU students in Andrew Ventimiglia's Film Festival Management and Curation class. Ventimiglia is an assistant professor in the School of Communication and Foxtail's director. 

Students interested in submitting work can find a link to the FilmFreeway submission page on the Foxtail website at foxtailfilmfestival.com. Submission fees vary by deadline, with films submitted by Nov. 18 receiving a discount. The regular deadline is Jan. 13, with a fee of $10, after which fees will increase to $25 with the final deadline being March. 3, 2023.

While the festival is open to all high school and college students, preference will be given to Illinois filmmakers. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

