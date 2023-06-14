BLOOMINGTON — MIOpera is set to perform their production of Gilbert and Sullivan's “The Pirates of Penzance,” June 23-25 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Bloomington.
The
Central Illinois-based professional opera company, accompanied by the organization’s Festival Orchestra, will perform three shows, each beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A comic, two-act opera, “The Pirates of Penzance” takes place in England during the reign of Queen Victoria. The story centers around Frederic, a young man who plans to escape from his apprenticeship with the pirate king on his 21st birthday. The show follows Frederic as he navigates making amends for a life of piracy, while attempting to escape the lifestyle he hates.
DAVID PROEBER
According to MIOpera, this production offers “the perfect entry point to new fans of opera,” and the show is performed in English with English supertitles. The show's running time is approximately two hours. Tickets range from $29 to $49 and can be purchased at the Ticketmaster link provided on the BCPA’s website at artsblooming.org. The BCPA will be MIOpera's home venue throughout the 2023 season.
