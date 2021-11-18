McLean County Arts Center accepting grant applications

Arts center

offers grants

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Art Center, on behalf of the Illinois Art Council Agency and as the local arts agency, announced applications for the Community Arts Access Grants are now available for McLean County non-profit organizations.

Completed applications are due to the arts center through electronic submission by Jan. 11. Applications can be accessed by visiting mcac.org or mcac.wildapricot.org/COMMARTS-Application/.

MCAC will host an informational workshop for prospective applicants on Feb. 10. Applicants must be from nonprofit organizations committed to and engaged in cultural programming. This timeline is earlier than previous years.

The Community Arts Access Program creates a partnership between the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the McLean County Arts Center by providing funds to expand local programs that encourage and support developing arts programs throughout McLean County.

The CAA program is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

La Grassa

to perform

LINCOLN — Critically acclaimed Chicago singer, songwriter and keyboardist Denise La Grassa will perform her "Blues & Roots" show at the Lincoln Arts Institute on Nov. 19.

She will perform selections from her forthcoming album "The Flame," which honors Lady Liberty, the mother of immigrants, who offers compassion, hope and opportunity. The blues-infused song-stories explore the joys and struggles for past and present immigrants to America. The music is inspired by Patricia McGuigan, an immigrant with roots in Scotland.

The November performance features La Grassa and her band performing original music from the album featuring John Kregor, guitarist and co-composer, and is sponsored by The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.

The performance will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Arts Institute, 112 S. McLean St., Lincoln. There will be free admission and a cash bar. More information can be found online at lincolnartsinstitute.com or by calling 217-870-0482.

Art apprentice

program set

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild announced their 2021/2022 Mentor Apprentice Program, partially funded by PNC.

MAP was initiated in the 1990s as a response to reduced arts funding in schools. This program aims to nurture budding talent among the community's youth. While the program structure has evolved since its inception over 20 years ago, the original aim is the same: to foster the growth or individual artistic talent through immersion in a collaborative and creative environment.

The program targets junior and senior high school students. The 16-week program pairs a small group of youth apprentices with professional, established mentor artists who specialize in diverse mediums. The program curriculum centers on intense periods of hands-on individual and collaborative studio work. MAP also exposes participants to the business side of being a professional artist from creation to promotion, culminating with students acting as curators of their own exhibit, including exhibit installation and planning the opening reception.

Program mentors are chosen based on their interest and ability to work with high school students. They also need to demonstrate professional merit, which takes into consideration their experience in the visual arts and their working knowledge of their chosen medium.

Students who are interested in participating must submit an application form at peoriaartguild.org, submit a teacher recommendation to education@peoriaartguild.org and schedule a portfolio review at 309-637-2787.

Portfolios must include four to 10 pieces of the student's best work. A variety of media is ideal, but not necessary. All work must be clean with no torn edges. Digital images may be submitted in lieu of work that is too large to transport. Students should also include a sketchbook with their portfolio.

Students will be evaluated on enthusiasm, creativity, flexibility, motivation, initiative and leadership. The portfolio's will be evaluated on composition/design, creativity, craftsmanship, motivation and presentation.

Application deadline is midnight on Dec. 20. Applications will be reviewed from 9-10 a.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Students will be notified on Dec. 30 of their acceptance. Orientation will be Jan. 12 from 6-8 p.m.

The program will begin on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and students will meet every other Saturday ending May 21. The program will be scheduling around holidays and school breaks. The final week extensive project will take place June 6-10, the installation of exhibit will be June 24 and the opening reception will be July 1.

Call 309-637-2787 or email director@peoriaartguild.org for questions.