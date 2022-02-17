McLean County Arts Center accepting applications for 95th Annual Amateur Exhibition

BLOOMINGTON — The 95th Annual McLean County Amateur Art Exhibition application deadline is Feb. 18.

The exhibition will feature high school, university and adult artists. Juried works of painting, graphics, photography/new media and sculpture will be selected for cash merit awards in each category and division. The Merwin Medal will be awarded to the most outstanding artwork and the Ashley C. Ritter Most Promising Art Award to the artwork exhibiting the most future potential.

Accepted artists will be notified on Feb. 25 via website, Facebook and email. Accepted artwork drop off dates will be Friday, Feb. 25 from 12-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 from 12-4 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 28 from 9-11 a.m. and 12-4 p.m.

Categories for the event will include ceramics, fiber, glass, graphics, jewelry, photography, painting, sculpture, wood and more. Artwork should be recent artwork that was produced within the past two years.

The exhibition event will take place between March 4 and April 8. Applications can be submitted online at mcac.wildapricot.org/Amateur-Show-Entry.

Heartland Theatre to host open auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will have open auditions for "A Shayna Maidel" on Monday, Feb. 21 and Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 7-10 p.m.

"A Shayna Maidel" is by Barbara Lebow and will be directed by Marcia Weiss. Heartland Theatre will be casting six or more characters.

The play is a story of courage, resilience and the power of hope and love. The story centers on two Jewish sisters who are reunited shortly after World War II in New York after years of separation - one living in the U.S. and the other living in the nightmare of the Holocaust in Poland. Their stories unfold through realism, memory and dreams in the compelling family drama. Parental Guidance is suggested for this show as it contains mature content.

Auditions will take place at Heartland Theatre Company in the Normal Community Activity Center at 1110 Douglas St. Performances will be March 31, April 1-2, 7-10 and 14-16.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/auditions for complete character descriptions, information and instructions for auditions or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

New date announced for Tour de Chocolat

BLOOMINGTON — A new date has been set for the Tour de Chocolat event.

The event was originally supposed to take place on Feb. 4, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The new date will be Friday, Feb. 18 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

Tour de Chocolat is part of the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal's First Friday series.

Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery announces class schedule

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative announced its upcoming classes.

Classes currently being offered are:

Magical Moonlight; 11 x 14 acrylic on canvas; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 19; $15; $13 for IOAA members

Paint with Mary Jo - Penguins; 11 x 14 acrylic on canvas; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Feb. 27; $25, $20 additional child

Watercolor Fun; beginner, ages 15+; Tuesdays, 7-8:15 p.m., March 1-29 (not March 22); $39

Watercolor Fun; beginner, ages 15+; Tuesdays, 7-8:15 p.m., March 1-29 (not March 22); $39 Pour Roundup; acrylic pour on canvas - techniques, 12+; 1-3 p.m., March 12; $30, $27 members

Paint with Me - Dragonfly; 11 x 14 acrylic on canvas; ages 5-12; 1:30-3:30 p.m., April 3; $35 for adult & child, $20 additional child

Exploring Alcohol Ink; 3 projects, 3 classes; Tuesdays, May 2-16; 5:30-6:45 p.m., ages 8-14; 7-8:15 p.m., 15+; $39

Those who are interested in the above classes can register at bloomingtonparks.org.