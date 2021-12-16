Making cards of hope for disaster relief hosted by downtown artists

BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington artist studios and galleries invite the community to participate in their First Friday event to help Midwest Food Bank in their disaster relief efforts on Friday, Jan. 7 from 5-8 p.m.

The theme for the event is "Hands on Art," where attendees will create cards of hope to be included in disaster relief boxes given to those affected by disasters. These handmade cards will help remind those facing temporary uncertainty that there are people who care. Cards created may also include a general note of encouragement or left blank for Midwest Food Bank to write an appropriate message.

Artists will have their studios and galleries open with art making stations complete with all materials needed to make a card and will offer help and guidance for those who desire. Tip jars will be nearby for those wishing to make a monetary donation to the Midwest Food Bank's Disaster Relief Fund.

Participating studios and galleries include Art Vortex Studio, Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio, Main Gallery, Joann Goetzinger Gallery, WEBA Art Studio and Gallery, Eaton Gallery, Inside Out: Accessible Art and Threshold to Hope Inc. Creativity Center. Other studios and galleries will also be open for the public to view, discuss and purchase artwork from local artists.

More information about downtown Bloomington artists is available on the Facebook page: Art Scene in McLean County.

Visit midwestfoodbank.org for more information.