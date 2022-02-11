Main Gallery 404 to hold open portfolio reviews

Portfolio reviews open to public at Main Gallery 404

BLOOMINGTON — Main Gallery 404, 404 N. Main St., in downtown Bloomington will host an evening of portfolio reviews on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 5-8 p.m.

Artists can visit the gallery with up to 10 examples of recent work for discussion and feedback from the curators to help them reach a level of self-assessment and direction. Reviews will last approximately 15 minutes.

Appointments are encouraged but artists may drop by that evening if there are any slots still available. Appointments can be made by emailing the gallery at maingalleryart@gmail.com or calling during business hour, 12-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, at 309-590-6779.

The event is open to artists at all levels and in any media. Artists should be prepared to give the curators a short explanation of their process, method of practice, goals and desires in order to start the conversation. Curators will give advice and direction after a short discussion. Knowing the difficulties in finding worthwhile conversations when creating artwork in isolation, this is a rare opportunity for artists to find a thoughtful and encouraging critique.

Curators of Main Gallery 404 are Brian K. Simpson and Jarey Lacy. Simpson has a BFA from IWU and a masters from ISU and has emphasized the regular practice of drawing as a way to improve as an artist. Lacy holds a BS in education from EIU and has extensive graduate work in Studio Art/Art Ed at ISU. He was an art instructor for 38 years along with pursuing his work in the studio as a mixed media painter.

Email info@brianksimpson.com or call 309-828-7471 for more information.

Peoria Riverfront Museum announces first endowment fund to support elementary students

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum announced the first endowment fund created to support elementary school students.

This announcement comes on the anniversary of longtime museum volunteer Mary Jean Bowman's birthday (Feb. 4). Bowman's son, Andrew Wayne Bowman and his wife Dana Marie, along with Mary's estate, committed $70,000 to the Peoria Riverfront Museum for the creation of an educational endowment fund honoring his late mother.

The Mary Jean Bowman Student Endowment Fund will support Peoria Public School Lincoln K-8's School's participation in the museum's Every Student Initiative program.

Visit Riverfrontmuseum.org for more information.

Lincoln libraries to celebrate Lincoln's birthday and promote reading

SPRINGFIELD — Two Lincoln Libraries are teaming up to celebrate Abraham Lincoln's love of reading with a unique read-a-thon and book drive on his birthday.

Special guests will read stories for children in person and online Feb. 12. The audience can donate new books for students who participate in Compass for kids' after school program.

The Feb. 12 event is sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Lincoln Library, the city of Springfield's public library. The event is called Lincolns4Lincoln Read-a-Thon and Book Drive.

The Read-a-Thon will take place at the ALPLM at 212 N. Sixth St. from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission to the museum is free that day in honor of Lincoln's 213th birthday. The read-a-thon will also air live on ALPLM's Facebook and Youtube pages.

Guests scheduled to take part in the read-a-thon include:

State Sen. Doris Turner, reading I Believe I Can

WICS TV anchor Stacey Skrysak, Thank You, Omu

NPR Illinois host Bea Bonner, Wolfie the Bunny

Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker, Dragons Love Tacos

ALPLM programming director Joe Crain, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.