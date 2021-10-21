ISU student artwork on display through Friday

 Skip to main content
Comfortable fall weather on Sunday lifted spirits of merchants and attendees alike at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in uptown Normal.

What Remains

Nine students' artworks on decomposition and growth are being featured in "What Remains" the first collaborative Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition at Illinois State University this school year. 

NORMAL — The first collaborative Illinois State University Bachelor of Fine Arts student show of the school year is open through Friday.

The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

The show, called "What Remains," can be seen from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The show is in the Center for Visual Arts in Transpace, a gallery for students to exhibit their work. Nine artists are included in the exhibit, with artwork focusing on decomposition and growth. 

Further solo exhibitions for some of the students are scheduled for the galleries in the Center for Visual Arts starting Nov. 9. The center is at 468 W. Beaufort St. in Normal, on the south end of the ISU Quad. 

Fantasy lovers unite at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts fundraiser

The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts hosted a ArtGasm fundraiser on Saturday, with proceeds going to Bloomington Creativity Center Capital Campaign. The initiative aims to renovate a former medical building  into a creative space to serve a hub for artists of the visual and performing arts.

1 of 3

