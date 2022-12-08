ISU group hopes to expand drag opportunities, give back

NORMAL — A new student group at Illinois State University wants to bring more performance opportunities for drag performers at the school.

“It is so hard to find performance opportunities as a performer under 21 or under 19 even,” said drag performer Portia Lynn Snap.

Performers in that age group are generally limited to all-ages shows, often around Pride events, said Snap, who asked to be identified by her stage name only, out of concern for her safety. Even for older performers, shows are often concentrated around Halloween, the December holidays and Pride, with fewer opportunities the rest of the year and rare chances for beginner performers.

To help with that, Snap, a performer named Rebellion, and others at ISU have formed a group called Drag Royalty.

The group also wants to go beyond stereotypes of drag queen performances, including drag kings, trans drag performers and others in its shows.

“We always make it a point to include a wide range of drag,” Snap said. “(…) Drag doesn’t have a specific shape and identity.”

The group has hosted two shows so far, with another scheduled for Friday. The past shows included an all-ages one and a Disney-themed show, Snap said. So far, Friday’s holiday-themed show looks like it will be the largest yet, based on advanced ticket sales.

Snap is hosting the show, after Rebellion hosted the Disney show. This is Snap’s first time hosting a show and it is a lot of work getting ready, she said, but the performers have been a lot of help in promoting the show.

She is looking forward to it, especially since imperfections are part of drag. She remembers her own first performance back in March, when her wigs and nails came off.

“A drag show is so special because it isn’t perfect,” she said.

The group has been planning a holiday show all semester, but the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs in November led them to decide to donate proceeds to charity, Snap said.

“Learning about the Club Q shooting was a gigantic blow, and the worst part is, it kind of felt normal,” she said.

Drag Royalty and Club Q are connected in fostering space for beginning drag performers, said adviser Byron Craig, assistant professor of communication, in a press release last week.

“Club Q spends time with young people who are interested in learning the performance art of drag and this is exactly the purpose of the new Drag Royalty RSO,” Craig said.

Tickets for Friday's show are $5, which will help cover the venue rental and a donation to Colorado Healing Fund through Colorado Gives to help Club Q, victims of the shooting and others impacted.

Beyond the loss of life, tragedies in LGBTQ also destroy social and emotional lives for the people who used to go there, and hurt the businesses economically, Snap said.

Tickets can be bought on the Drag Royalty website at fuchsia-crocodile-6dbw.squarespace.com. Tickets are also available at the door. The show is at 7 p.m. Friday in Brown Ballroom inside the Bone Student Center. There will be some explicit language.

The group welcomes students interested in performing in future shows. Those interested can contact dragatisu@gmail.com.