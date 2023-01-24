 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan plans reception Wednesday for art exhibits

Illinois Wesleyan University's Wakeley and Merwin Galleries are hosting their spring exhibits through March 1. 

 ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY

BLOOMINGTON — Visitors can explore storytelling and an artist's relationship with wood carving at art exhibits at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The university is hosting a free, public reception for the exhibits in Wakeley and Merwin Galleries at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The installations are slated to appear until March 1. 

The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

The Wakeley Gallery will feature wood carvings by Santiago Cal, a professor of art at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The exhibit is meant to explore Cal's relationship with carving and the human figure, the university said. 

The Merwin Gallery will exhibit work by Joshua Lowe, an assistant professor of art at IWU. The exhibit, titled "deLight: Digital Motion Storybooks," features original stories told with light and sound, drawing on fables. 

The galleries are located in Ames School of Art on IWU's campus. Hours and additional details can be found at iwu.edu/art/galleries

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

