Illinois State University planetarium to host Season of Light show

NORMAL — Viewers will have a chance to learn about various winter traditions from around the world with the “Season of Light“ show at the Illinois State University Planetarium.

The show will run on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Dec. 2 through Dec. 17. The ISU Planetarium is in the Felmley Hall of Science Annex, with parking in university lot F-67 on School Street.

“Season of Light” tells about the rituals around winter and the winter solstice, including Christian, Jewish, Egyptian, Roman, Pagan, Celtic, Nordic and Hopi traditions. It is narrated by Noah Adams from National Public Radio.

Admission is $5 for those older than 12; $4 for children aged 5 to 12, seniors and people with ISU ID cards; and $3 for children aged 3 to 4. Tickets can be purchased at the Annex starting 20 minutes before the show and can be paid for with cash or check.