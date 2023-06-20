BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival is set to begin its 46th season on Friday with the 2023 company's production of the slapstick show “The Comedy of Errors” at Ewing Cultural Center Theatre in Bloomington.

The farcical comedy, directed by ISF’s Doug Finlayson, was last performed at the festival in 2013. This season’s production will run through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Adonis Perez-Escobar, a returning cast member who co-starred in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” last season, will play the Dromios, twin servants in “The Comedy of Errors.” The first of three shows that Perez-Escobar will perform in repertory, “The Comedy of Errors” offers audiences a “fresh” take on the playwright's “maddest” work.

“The last time I was here, I had a really, really incredible time,” Perez-Escobar said. “... I don’t do a lot of comedy outside of (ISF) surprisingly, so it was nice when I got the offer for these roles.”

Beyond offering classic Shakespearian comedies and tragedies, this year’s festival will also feature “The Book of Will,” the story of piecing together Shakespeare’s First Folio and preserving history following the playwright’s death. The show, written by Lauren Gunderson in 2016 and directed by longtime ISF company member Lori Adams, is “not by Shakespeare, but all about Shakespeare.”

“If there’s anybody out there that feels a little trepidation about Shakespeare because they think ‘Oh, I won’t understand it,’ this is a beautiful blend of completely understanding what everyone is saying, but with little snippets (of Shakespeare),” Adams said.

“The Book of Will” is set to open on Friday, June 30 and will run through Friday, Aug. 4.

“It’s just somewhat of a love letter to William Shakespeare,” said John C. Stark, artistic director of ISF.

Stark, a recently retired faculty member, and Adams, head of the acting program at the Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance, both look forward to bringing audiences “fantastic” stories this summer. Now that the festival is "back in full force" following the pandemic, actors and viewers can focus more on the performances without overarching safety concerns, Adams said.

Ongoing COVID precautions at play during last summer's season limited the company to presenting only two productions in repertory, “Much Ado About Nothing” and “King Lear,” at a reduced capacity of 418 seats. This year, the company returns to its normal three-show rotating rep and 434 seats, Stark said.

“That’s been something that our audiences have been wanting, and we’re back to it, finally," Stark said.

The third and final production in the festival’s rep, “The Tempest,” will open on Friday, July 14 and run through Thursday, Aug. 3.

While Chicago and Los Angeles-based director Chris Anthony is “looking forward to the magic” of her debut show with ISF, she also hopes audiences can “see themselves in the play.”

“I have never thought that Shakespeare is universal. Shakespeare is super specific,” Anthony said. ”But people are universal. And so being able to see that on stage and to feel surrounded by other people having the same experience in real time, it’s fun.”

Michael Stewart Allen, a first-year ISF company member who plays Antonio, has only performed with one other company in classic repertory, as “you don’t get to do [repertory] very often in theater anymore.”

“You get to do all different facets of something in one summer,” Allen said. “... ‘The Tempest’ is arguably (Shakespeare’s) last play, and ‘The Comedy of Errors’ is one of his first, so you get to see how he progressed as a writer."

Allen and Perez-Escobar will take the stage in all three productions following more than a month of eight-hour rehearsals, six days a week. The performers look forward to showcasing the end products to “the final actor” — the audience — opening night, Allen said.

“That interaction between the audience and the actors on stage, that's when the play happens,” Allen said.

ISF's leadership team has worked to create an “exciting” experience for viewers that will “put the folio together,” Adams said, while the company’s 18 actors will “present it 400 years later."

“It's really incredible watching people that are so committed to bringing all these three shows to life,” Perez-Escobar said. “Sometimes you come in and you see the show, and you see the actors, but you don't realize how much work and how many people it actually took to bring one singular production. But seeing three different groups of people bringing in three productions is absolutely beautiful.

Community members can also attend ISF’s free, family-friendly Theatre for Young Audiences production of "Toss Me A Tempest" by Nancy Steele Brokaw on Thursdays and Saturdays from July 1 to Aug. 5 on the lawn at Ewing Cultural Center.

The company is set to host the Bard Bash and Cabaret on Sunday, Aug. 6, a variety show fundraiser and end-of-season celebration hosted at Ewing.

ISF also offers live music, food trucks, concessions and a new pub on-site during most repertory shows.

A full season calendar and list of ticket options can be found on the festival website at illinoisshakes.com. To purchase tickets, visit ISF’s website or call the ISU box office at 309-438-2535. More information on fundraising events and the festival’s offerings can also be found online.

PHOTOS: The Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s Theatre for Young Audiences