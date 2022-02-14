Illinois Shakespeare Festival announces 45th season

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival announced its 45th season with three Shakespearean plays at the historic Ewing Theatre.

The three plays include "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare" June 3-5 and 7-12; "Much Ado About Nothing" July 1-Aug. 5; and "King Lear," running July 8-Aug. 4. Preview performances are June 3, July 1 and July 8.

Season tickets will go on sale March 1 and tickets for the general public will go on sale March 15. The season will launch in early June 2022.

The Shakespeare Festival will have a theater for young audiences production as well on Thursday and Saturday mornings. The 2022 production is scheduled June 30-Aug. 6 at the Ewing Cultural Center.

The company will also have a golf outing event on June 13 and a Bard Bash on Aug. 6.

Visit IllinoisShakes.com or call 309-438-2535 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

