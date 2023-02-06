BLOOMINGTON — Season tickets for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival this summer will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14, and individual tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 21.

The 2023 season will feature two Shakespeare plays as well as a contemporary play about the publication of Shakespeare's First Folio. All plays will run in repertory and dates will be announced later.

The season will begin with "The Comedy of Errors," directed by Doug Finlayson, and last performed at the festival in 2013.

Next, the festival will stage "The Book of Will," written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Lori Adams.

The final performance will "The Tempest," directed by Chris Anthony, last performed at the festival in 2010 and one of the last plays Shakespeare wrote.

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival will also be taking part in two special events, including the annual John Stevens Memorial Golf Outing on Monday, June 19, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal and the Bard Bash and Cabaret on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The golf outing fundraiser supports the hiring of one professional Equity actor each summer.

The Bard Bash will include a "one-of-a-kind" cabaret performance featuring actors from the 2023 company.

There will also be yet-to-be-titled Theatre for Young Audiences Program during the season. The program is for audiences of all ages and is a free, family-friendly production staged on Thursday and Saturday mornings on the grounds at Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

The Summer Camps for Youth Program will return with classes for students in grades six through 12. Scholarships will be available based on individual need and camp enrollment.

Theater workshops for adults will also be taught by Illinois State University scholars.

Visit IllinoisShakes.com or call the box office at 309-438-2535 to purchase tickets or for more information.

