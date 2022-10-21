 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Shakespeare Festival announces 2023 plays

Shakespeare 3 060322.JPG (copy)

The cast rehearses for "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare" at Ewing Theater in Bloomington on June 2, 2022. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival has two returning shows and an ISF premiere on deck for next year’s performance season on the grounds at Ewing Manor.

The 2023 season’s plays written by Shakespeare are “The Comedy of Errors” and “The Tempest,” which were last shown in 2013 and 2010, respectively. New to the festival will be “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson, which explores the creation of the First Folio.

Derek Munson, the managing director for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, talks about the Bard Bash that will be held at Ewing Cultural Center on Aug. 6.

“The First Folio was printed in 1623 and compiled by actors Henry Condell and John Heminges, who had to band together to beg, borrow and align themselves with unsavory publishers to save their friend’s work. Set amid the noise and color of 1620s London, 'The Book of Will' presents a story of love, loss and laughter,” the festival said in its announcement.

“The Comedy of Errors” is, as viewers might expect, a comedy, featuring twins, love and mistaken identities. “The Tempest” is a story of magical revenge by a banished noble, Prospero, against a group shipwrecked on an island.

The season will run in repertory, with the plays rotating throughout the season rather than running for a few weeks each. Exact dates for the season will be announced later.

The festival plans to keep its traditions going, including having a Theatre for Young Audiences production of free, family-oriented performances on Thursday and Saturday mornings. Summer camps for students in grades 6 through 12 are also planned, along with workshops for adults.

ISF’s annual fundraisers are also planned, with the John Stevens Memorial Golf Outing scheduled for June 19, 2023, at Ironwood Golf Course and the Bard Bash happening at the end of the season.

Tickets for the season will go on sale in the spring. More information can be found at www.illinoisshakes.com or by calling the box office at 309-438-2535.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

