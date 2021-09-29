 Skip to main content
Illinois Shakespeare Festival announces 2022 season

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival announced its 45th anniversary season with a trifecta of offerings including one Shakepearean comedy, one tragedy and one modern favorite.

The season will launch in early June 2022 with the return of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" at the Ewing Theatre in Bloomington. In-person performances will be held during the two-week run June 4-5 and 7-12, with a preview performance on June 3. 

The festival will follow the launch with a production of "Much Ado About Nothing," which will run July 2 through Aug. 5, with a preview performance July 1.

The next production will be "King Lear," running July 9 through Aug. 4, with a preview performance July 8.

There will also be a yet-to-be-titled Theatre for Young Audiences production, which is a free family-friendly production staged on Thursday and Saturday mornings. The 2022 production is set for June 30 through Aug. 6 on the lawn of the Ewing Cultural Center. Summer camps will also return for youth interested in the theater arts. 

The season will also include the annual John Stevens Memorial Golf Outing on Monday, June 13, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, and a Bard Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, to mark the end of the season. 

Tickets will go on sale in the spring. Visit IllinoisShakes.com or call 309-438-2535 for more information. 

