Heartland Theatre to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

One of the offerings for the Heartland Theatre Company's 2019 season was “Waiting for Godot.” 

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is now requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result for all shows.

All patrons and ticket holders will be asked to provide a hard copy of their vaccination card or a negative test result received the week of the performance they are attending.

“Given the surge of COVID cases created by the omicron variant, Heartland’s board decided an additional level of caution was warranted at this time,” said John Bowen, president of the Heartland Board of Directors. “Heartland will continue to evaluate our response to the COVID pandemic as the situation evolves, in accordance with local, state and federal guidance.”

The theater group is in the Normal Community Activity Center at 1110 Douglas St. Its first show under the new protocol is "Life Sucks," which opens Feb. 3 and will run through Feb. 19.

Heartland Theatre Group's new safety protocol is an addition to the organizations reopening strategy, which was implemented in Fall 2021. All actors, volunteers and staff are subjected to mandatory COVID testing, vaccination and masking. 

Masks are required for all audience members with an option for choosing seats that allow for social distancing. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

