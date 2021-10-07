Heartland Theatre to present 'Young at Heartland' showcases

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present its "Young at Heartland" Senior Acting Program fall showcases at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Community Activity Center at 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

The senior acting troupe is celebrating its 18th year back in person after a year of Zoom classes and an online YouTube production. They participated in a two-month acting workshop to prepare for their performances, which include brand-new scenes, short plays and monologues.

No reservations will be accepted; the shows are on a first come, first served basis. Donations will be accepted. The performances are open to the public. All audience members are required to wear masks.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org or call 309-452-8709 for more information.

