 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heartland Theatre to present 'Young at Heartland' showcases

  • 0

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present its "Young at Heartland" Senior Acting Program fall showcases at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Community Activity Center at 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

The senior acting troupe is celebrating its 18th year back in person after a year of Zoom classes and an online YouTube production. They participated in a two-month acting workshop to prepare for their performances, which include brand-new scenes, short plays and monologues. 

Watch now: 7 things you need to know about the upcoming high school football weekend

No reservations will be accepted; the shows are on a first come, first served basis. Donations will be accepted. The performances are open to the public. All audience members are required to wear masks. 

Visit heartlandtheatre.org or call 309-452-8709 for more information. 

In June, The Pantagraph dug into the history behind some of the Twin Cities’ most unusual street names. But in a community with history dating back nearly 200 years, there’s plenty of ground left to cover when it comes to the naming of city streets.

Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant. 

1 of 20

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Camila Cabello opens up about how the pandemic changed her approach to mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News