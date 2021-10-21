Heartland Theatre to open 'Human Terrain'

Heartland to

open 'Terrain'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will open their production of "Human Terrain" on Thursday, Nov. 4 with a pay-what-you-can preview at the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza.

"Human Terrain" is a drama that focuses on the Iraq war from two female perspectives, that of an American and an Iraqi.

Performances will be Nov. 4-6, 12-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. The Nov. 14 matinee will feature guest panelist Basel Al-Aswad: "An Iraqi American's Perspective."

Al-Aswad will offer a historical perspective on the complexities and conflicts of his country, as well as expertise on the Iraqi dialect of Arabic used in the play.

The play is sponsored by Mary Ann Bushman and Spencer Sauter, prior theatre critics for The Pantagraph.

The play is directed by Sandra Zielinski, emeritus professor of theatre from ISU's department of art, music and theater, and features actors Mindy Smith; Tania Arazi-Coambs; Vicky Snyder; Adam Alexander; David Ward; Noe Cornejo; and Dave Lemmon.

Tickets for the show are $17 general admission; $15 for senior and military; and $7 for students. Tickets can be booked online, by calling 309-452-8709 or by emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

Reservations are recommended for all performances with the exception of the preview. Only season ticket holders will be able to make reservations for that night.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

College exhibits

landscape art

NORMAL — A new exhibit, "A Sense of Place: Landscape Paintings" will be on display in the Joe McCauley Gallery at Heartland Community College through Dec. 15, 2021.

The paintings are a collection of subject landscapes by painter and longtime Bloomington-Normal resident Douglas C. Johnson, who has been a landscape painter for over 30 years. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Studio Art at Illinois State University.

"A Sense of Place" features a collection of acrylic paintings on canvas by Johnson which depict many locations and experiences within Central Illinois.

During the show, Johnson asks that visitors submits questions about his work on display. He will post responses to an ongoing video dialog that will run in the gallery space and be posted at heartland.edu/artgallery.

An artist reception will be held at the gallery on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Exhibits, events and parking at Heartland's Joe McCauley Gallery are free. The gallery is in room 2507 of the Instructional Commons Building (ICB) on Heartland's campus, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays, on days the college is open. Appointments can also be made upon request.

Visit heartland.edu/artgallery for more information.