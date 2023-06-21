NORMAL — Heartland Theatre will host the 15th annual Mike Dobbins Memorial New Plays from the Heartland Festival from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16, at Heartland’s performance theater, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

The event, funded in part by the Town of Normal Harmon Arts Grant, allows Midwest playwrights to share their work with Central Illinois audiences in enhanced stage readings.

This year’s festival will feature three shows: “Five Views of David Hockney’s ‘The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020'’” by Amy Crider (Chicago), “Cash Flow” by Marjorie Williamson (St. Louis) and “Oldies But Goodies” by Terri Ryburn (Normal).

The three never-produced one-act plays won Heartland’s annual New One-Act Play Competition, a contest open to nine Midwest states, earlier this year.

Professional playwright Melda Beaty will kick off the festival with a one-hour talk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in addition to hosting a master class for the three winning playwrights selected to perform at the event.

A $5 donation is required to attend the festival. Reservations or tickets are recommended for the event. For more information, visit heartlandtheatre.org.

