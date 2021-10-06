Heartland Theatre hosting sneak peek Oct. 12

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host a free inside look of their upcoming show "Human Terrain" on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza.
Attendees will join Director Sandra Zielinski and design staff for a sneak peek behind the scenes. Normal Public Library staff and Heartland board member Kathleen Kirk will moderate the discussion and share relevant materials and resources. The audience will be able to ask questions of the director, designers and library staff.
"An Inside Look" is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company. The two organizations aim to diversify their patronage by drawing theatergoers to the library and sending library visitors to the theater.
Performances of "Human Terrain" will be offered Nov. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.
All audience members and staff are required to wear masks.
Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.