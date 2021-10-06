 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heartland Theatre hosting sneak peek Oct. 12

  • 0

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host a free inside look of their upcoming show "Human Terrain" on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza. 

Attendees will join Director Sandra Zielinski and design staff for a sneak peek behind the scenes. Normal Public Library staff and Heartland board member Kathleen Kirk will moderate the discussion and share relevant materials and resources. The audience will be able to ask questions of the director, designers and library staff.

"An Inside Look" is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company. The two organizations aim to diversify their patronage by drawing theatergoers to the library and sending library visitors to the theater. 

Central Illinois women take off on first women's Honor Flight this week

Performances of "Human Terrain" will be offered Nov. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.

All audience members and staff are required to wear masks.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information. 

Elmo Quinn remembers the good times while operating Quinn's Shell.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jessica Biel to replace Elisabeth Moss in upcoming true crime series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News