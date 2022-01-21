Heartland Theatre Company to present 'Life Sucks'

Heartland sets

'Life Sucks'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present Aaron Posner's "Life Sucks," on Thursday, Feb. 3 with a pay-what-you-can preview. Performances will continue through Feb. 19 for three weekends.

The tragicomedy is "sort of adapted from Chekhov's Uncle Vanya" and is sponsored by Paul and Sandra Harmon.

The play is directed by Liz Fisher, a guest director from Austin, TX. Fisher is a interdisciplinary theatermaker who explores applications of mixed realities, immersive theatre strategies and game mechanics in reimaginings of classic texts for organizations like Heartland. She is a recipient of the Princess Grace Award in Theatre, the Kennedy Center's Stage Directors and Choreographers National Directing Award and a fellowship to the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center.

The cast of "Life Sucks," represents communities in Central Illinois including Peoria, Champaign, Savoy, Morton and Bloomington-Normal. The cast includes actors Joi Hoffsommer, Kathleen Kirk, Rhys Lovell, Douglas Malcolm and Dave Montague.

The play is funny and insightful and examines a strange assortment of characters all afloat on a sea of despair, searching and thrashing about for love's deliverance. All are in love, but with the unattainable. Beauty and mystery are sought - that special glimmer of light that one desperately wants, but cannot quite capture. The play is for mature audiences due to language and adult content.

There will be a panel discussions after the Sunday, Feb. 3 matinee, with guest panelists to help with the perspective on Chekhov's characters.

Reservations may be booked online or by emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for seniors and military, and $7 for students. The show will take place at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center.