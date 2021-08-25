Heartland Theatre Company holds auditions

NORMAL — The Heartland Theatre Company will host open auditions for its production of "Human Terrain" by Jennifer Blackmer.
Auditions are 7-10 p.m. at the Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St, Sept. 7 and 8.
The director is retired Illinois State University professor Sandra Zielinski. Seven parts are available. The play is a story about war from the perspective of an American woman and Iraqi woman.
Performances are Nov. 4-6, 11-14 and 18-20.
Visit heartlandtheatre.org/auditions or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.