Heartland gallery hosting 'Woman on the Wall' exhibit

NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Joe McCauley Gallery will present the collection "There is a Woman on the Wall," created by Dallas-based artist Shahrzad Hamzeh.

The multimedia exhibit, on display through March 3, offers a window into a world of censorship, control and gender oppression. It offers an intimate experience in which a message dawns on viewers gradually as they move through the room, seeing various "layers" under which a woman is revealed, according to a news release.

Hamzeh is an Iranian dancer, choreographer, musician, director, actor, writer, poet, photographer and artist who had to leave Iran to pursue her passion for performance due to the illegality of dance in Iran.

Her work is built upon her life experience of living under the Islamic Republic government in Iran. The exhibit has timely resonance as an ongoing series of protests, frequently led by women, against the Iranian government have made international headlines.

Hamzeh has a bachelor's degree in Urdu literature and language from the University of Tehran, a master's in theater studies from Illinois State University, and is now a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas at Dallas.

The exhibit is free and open to the public on weekdays during regular gallery hours. A reception is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Joe McCauley Gallery, in Room 2507 of the Instructional Commons Building on Heartland's Normal campus, 1500 W. Raab Road.

The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on days the college is open. Appointments for groups can also be made upon request.

