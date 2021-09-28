 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heartland College gallery to feature COVID-inspired art

  • 0

Marine Corps veteran Richard Casper, co-founder of CreatiVets, describes life-changing moment at Heartland Community College.

NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Joe McCauley Gallery will feature "My COVID Year," an installation from a variety of artists creating in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit will be up until Oct. 8.

Joe McCauley Gallery

Artist Lisa Lofgren discusses her show; The Earth, worn, to Heartland Community College Students in the Joe McCauley Art Gallery in the Instructional Commons Buidling in March of 2016. Her work is included in the My COVID Year exhibit now on display. 

The gallery will feature a wide array of mediums and local artists including Joanne Diaz, Claire Hedden, j a r s hooch, Melissa Johnson, Lisa Lofgren, Carmen Lozar, Alexander Martin, Jeremy Scott, Rashod Taylor and Yea Big (aka Stefen Robinson). Visitors will also have a chance to share their own stories with a collaborative wall. 

Megan Kathol Bersett and Carol Hahn are curating the show. Work from the college's counseling office, student activities office and its library's 2020 Oral History Project will also be included.

Heartland's new dean excited to return to academia

The Joe McCauley gallery is in room 2507 of the Instructional Commons Building. It is open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd continue to fuel romance rumors with another date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News