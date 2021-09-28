Heartland College gallery to feature COVID-inspired art

NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Joe McCauley Gallery will feature "My COVID Year," an installation from a variety of artists creating in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit will be up until Oct. 8.

The gallery will feature a wide array of mediums and local artists including Joanne Diaz, Claire Hedden, j a r s hooch, Melissa Johnson, Lisa Lofgren, Carmen Lozar, Alexander Martin, Jeremy Scott, Rashod Taylor and Yea Big (aka Stefen Robinson). Visitors will also have a chance to share their own stories with a collaborative wall.

Megan Kathol Bersett and Carol Hahn are curating the show. Work from the college's counseling office, student activities office and its library's 2020 Oral History Project will also be included.

The Joe McCauley gallery is in room 2507 of the Instructional Commons Building. It is open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

