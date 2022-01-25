 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grossinger to host state dance finals this weekend

020120-blm-loc-9dance (copy)

Dancers from Eureka High School perform their routine Jan. 31, 2020, during the IHSA Competitive Dance Championship at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The state high school dance finals are planned at Grossinger Motors Arena this weekend. 

The Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals start Friday morning and go through Saturday afternoon. 

A press release from the Bloomington-Normal Are Convention and Visitors Bureau said the event is expected to bring around 6,000 people to town, with an estimated economic impact of more than $700,000. There are 90 teams competing. 

Tickets can be bought on GoFan online at GoFan.co/IHSA or through the app. Tickets will also be available for cash at the Arena Ticket Office. General admission tickets cost $11. 

The Friday performances start at 10:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Saturday's start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

