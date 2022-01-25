Grossinger to host state dance finals this weekend

The Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals start Friday morning and go through Saturday afternoon.

A press release from the Bloomington-Normal Are Convention and Visitors Bureau said the event is expected to bring around 6,000 people to town, with an estimated economic impact of more than $700,000. There are 90 teams competing.

Tickets can be bought on GoFan online at GoFan.co/IHSA or through the app. Tickets will also be available for cash at the Arena Ticket Office. General admission tickets cost $11.

The Friday performances start at 10:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Saturday's start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m.

