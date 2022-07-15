Free Shakespeare for kids abounds at Theatre for Young Audiences

BLOOMINGTON — Kids can get their fill of Shakespeare for free through early August with the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

The festival hosts kids shows on the Ewing Cultural Center grounds at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 6.

This year's Theatre for Young Audiences show is "Much Ado About Quite a Lot," written by Nancy Steele Brokaw, a local theater correspondent and author. The show is directed by Lori Adams, professor of acting at Illinois State University.

Those planning to bring a group of 20 or more people should contact the festival at shake@illinoistate.edu ahead of the performance.

For everyone young and old looking for a more traditional Shakespeare performance, the Illinois Shakespeare Festival is running "King Lear" and "Much Ado About Nothing" also through Aug. 6. A full calendar can be found at illinoisshakes.com.