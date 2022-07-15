Free Shakespeare for kids abounds at Theatre for Young Audiences

From left, Leela Watts as "Hero," Joshua Thomas as "Claudio" and Nelson Nwachukwu as "Benedick" perform during the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s Theatre for Young Audiences show, "Much Ado About Quite a Lot," on Thursday at Ewing Manor.
Simon Jeffers, 7, gets a kick out of the "Much Ado About Quite a Lot" performance Ewing Manor on Thursday.
Audience members seated on blankets and lawn chairs enjoy "Much Ado About Quite a Lot" at Ewing Manor on Thursday.
Brooklyn Carolan, left, and her sister, Olivia Carolan, of Bloomington enjoy "Much Ado About Quite a Lot" on Thursday at Ewing Manor.
Leela Watts portrays "Hero" during the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s Theatre for Young Audiences show on Thursday.
The festival hosts kids shows on the Ewing Cultural Center grounds at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 6.
This year's Theatre for Young Audiences show is "Much Ado About Quite a Lot," written by Nancy Steele Brokaw, a local theater correspondent and author. The show is directed by Lori Adams, professor of acting at Illinois State University.
The Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" runs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ewing Cultural Center.
