 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Free Shakespeare for kids abounds at Theatre for Young Audiences

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Kids can get their fill of Shakespeare for free through early August with the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

The festival hosts kids shows on the Ewing Cultural Center grounds at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 6. 

This year's Theatre for Young Audiences show is "Much Ado About Quite a Lot," written by Nancy Steele Brokaw, a local theater correspondent and author. The show is directed by Lori Adams, professor of acting at Illinois State University. 

On stage: Shakespeare's 'King Lear' a mighty and beloved tragedy

Those planning to bring a group of 20 or more people should contact the festival at shake@illinoistate.edu ahead of the performance. 

For everyone young and old looking for a more traditional Shakespeare performance, the Illinois Shakespeare Festival is running "King Lear" and "Much Ado About Nothing" also through Aug. 6. A full calendar can be found at illinoisshakes.com.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Kaluuya is not in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' due to scheduling conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News