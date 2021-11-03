Downtown Bloomington to host 21st annual Art Walk

BLOOMINGTON — Artists in Downtown Bloomington will host the 21st annual Art Walk on first Friday, Nov. 5 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eight studio galleries will participate in the event over the weekend, including Herb Eaton Studio and Gallery on N. Center; The Hangar Art Co. on W. Jefferson; Main Gallery 404, Inc.; Joann Goetzinger Studio and Gallery; WEBA Art Studio and Gallery on N. Main St., and Inside Out: Accessible Art; Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio, and Art Vortex Studio & Gallery on W. Monroe.

The 21st annual Art Walk is part of "Shop Small & Give Thanks" First Friday. Every artist is a small business.

Attendees will find everything from drawings, paintings, letterpress, photography, ceramics, glass, collage to bronze sculptures. The art walk offers visitors the opportunity to meet and talk with artists, get a glimpse of the studios where they work and to view and purchase artwork created by over 65 local artists.

Art Walk visitors are invited to be Art Ambassadors who celebrate local art and artists, and spread the joy of art by taking pictures of themselves enjoying local art and posting them on social media with the hashtag #ArtSceneDowntownBLM. Locals can also connect with Downtown Bloomington artists, galleries and art organizations online via the public Facebook group, "Art Scene in McLean County."

Call 3089-590-6779 or email maingalleryart@gmail.com for more information.

New show at Ambrose studio

BLOOMINGTON — Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio in downtown Bloomington will have a new show called "Collateral Beauty: Beyond the Damage of 2020" starting Friday, Nov. 5 from 4-8 p.m.

The show will also be open Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Mondays; Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29; Dec. 6, 13 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; open by appointment or chance for viewing through Dec. 2021 by calling or email. The studio will also be open Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for Small Business Saturday and Once Upon a Holiday First Friday on Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

"Collateral Beauty: Beyond the Damage of 2020," is a selection of photographs from Ambrose and the thousands she took while her studio was shut down during the pandemic.

The Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio is located at 101 W. Monroe St. in Bloomington. Call 309-825-4655 or visit angelambrose.com for more information.

Community Players Theatre to open Elf the Musical

BLOOMINGTON — Community Players Theatre's show Elf the Musical will open Thursday, Nov. 4 with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m.

The show will run three weekends in November; Nov. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-20; Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2:30 p.m.

The musical is based on the classic holiday motion picture "Elf." The show will feature actors Samuel James Willis, as Santa; Candra Landers, as Mrs. Claus; Joseph "Joey" Fatigante, as Buddy; Quinten Vaughn, as Charlie; Hannah Wilcox, as Tiara; John Hurney, as Walter Hobbs; Jessica Sheetz, as Emily Hobbs; Aidan Richardson/Rowan Loseke, as Michael Hobbs; Jessa Hendricker, as Jovie; Hasan Pickett, as manager; Erica O'Neil, as Deb; Rich Tinaglia, as Mr. Greenway; Mario Silva, as Matthews; Noah Hurney, as Sam; Claire Clausing, as Charlotte Dennon; and Jay Hartzler, as Macy's store Santa.

The show will also have an ensemble playing elves, workers, fake santas, policeman, security guards and more. The ensemble includes Adelyn Cole; Alaina Killian; Bruce Parrish; Emily Scott; Kara Taber; Marsden Harmon; Laurel Gaff; Lillian Eyres; Lindalynn "Lindi" Rardin; Maddy Blanch; Tre'veon Campbell; and Veronika Leva.

Performances will be held at the theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, students and active or retired military, and $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at communityplayers.org, at the box office or by calling 309-663-2121.