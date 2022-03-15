Downtown Bloomington galleries to celebrate Slow Art Day

BLOOMINGTON — The downtown Bloomington art scene is inviting the community to slow down and soak in their offerings, bringing Slow Art Day to the historic Route 66.

“Because this event is international as is the international love of Route 66, we’re sort of partnering with that theme,” said Pamala Eaton, owner and gallerist of Eaton Gallery at 411 N. Center St. in Bloomington.

Eaton is one of nine galleries participating in Slow Art Day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 2 with a closing reception from 4 to 6 p.m. hosted by The Hangar Co, 105 W. Jefferson St.

As a global event, Slow Art Day sees hundreds of galleries around the world welcoming visitors to experience art differently and discover a new appreciation for art.

“How do we get new art viewers, how do we get people to appreciate art in their own community,” Eaton said of the event’s goal.

Instead of visitors walking through a gallery quickly, scanning works and maybe spending time with one or two, Slow Art Day invites them to sit with three to five pieces for several minutes.

Eaton said they will have a timer set up for three-minute intervals with guided questions, but some galleries ask visitors to spend 10 minutes; each gallery and studio in Bloomington will have their own take on the day.

Local galleries and studios participating include Eaton Gallery, Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio, Art Vortex Studio and Gallery, Inside-Out Accessible Art, Joann Goetzinger Studio Gallery, Main Gallery 404, McLean County Museum of History, The Hangar Art Co., and Threshold to Hope, Inc.

“I think it’s really going to help bring awareness to how many galleries we have downtown that folks might not be aware of and how many artists we have in the community that are represented there,” said Santino Lamancusa, one of the founders of The Hangar Art Co. “Not only will it be an opportunity to kind of learn about the art itself, because they’ll have a chance to talk with the gallerists and with the artists that’ll be around, but also an opportunity to just kind of experience things in a new way.”

Eaton said after only hosting Slow Art Day as a drive-by experience last year because of the pandemic, they are hoping this will help residents feel more comfortable coming into the galleries and more comfortable interacting with the art community.

“It’s also a means to get them to, if they’re comfortable, ask questions of the artist, ask questions of the gallerist and even ask questions of themselves,” she said.

The Hangar Co. will welcome gallerists, artists and viewers who participate to have an open discussion about their experience having spent the day with local art.

“The practice of slow art is all about just kind of taking the time to really look at a piece of art and kind of take the time to think about the things that the artist might be trying to say or your own feelings about art and finding ways to relate to things in a new way,” Lamancusa said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.