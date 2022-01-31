 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Players Theatre announces 100th season

BLOOMINGTON — Community Players Theatre on Monday announced its 100th season. 

The theater opened on March 6, 1923, with "Overtones" at Turner Hall on South Main Street.

The 100th season is: 

  • "Steel Magnolias," with auditions July 18-19 and performances Sept. 2-4, 9-11
  • "Jesus Christ Superstar," with auditions Sept. 12-14 and performances Nov. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-20
  • "Sweat," with auditions Nov. 7 and 8 and performances Jan. 6-8, 13-15
  • "Cinderella," with auditions Jan. 16-18, 2023, and performances March 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 2023
  • "PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," with auditions March 13-14, 2023, and performances May 12-14 and 19-21, 2023
  • "Hairspray," auditions May 22-24, 2023 and performances July 14-16, 20-23 and 27-30, 2023

Additionally, "Holiday on Robinhood Lane" is planned Dec. 8-11, 2022. 

Visit communityplayers.org/100th-season-2022-2023/ for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

