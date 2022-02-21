Children's Discovery Museum extends hours for spring break

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum is extending hours for spring break.

Hours for the 101 E. Beaufort St. museum will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21-23 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 24-25.

Discovery Day Camps will also be available on those dates, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for children from kindergarten to grade five.

Camps feature different themes for STEAM-based learning through play.

After spring break, the museum's regular hours will be 9 a.m.-noon on Mondays, for members only; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Visit childrensdiscoverymuseum.net for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.