 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Children's Discovery Museum extends hours for spring break

  • 0

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum is extending hours for spring break.

Hours for the 101 E. Beaufort St. museum will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21-23 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 24-25. 

Discovery Day Camps will also be available on those dates, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for children from kindergarten to grade five. 

Camps feature different themes for STEAM-based learning through play.

After spring break, the museum's regular hours will be 9 a.m.-noon on Mondays, for members only; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Visit childrensdiscoverymuseum.net for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Eastwood recalls 'volatile moment' with Shia LaBeouf on 'Fury' set

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News