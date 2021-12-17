Bloomington's Threshold to Hope celebrates expanded art program

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Threshold to Hope will host an art sale and open house this Saturday in celebration of its expanded art program.

Threshold to Hope, a nonprofit at 107 E. Chestnut St. in Bloomington, aims to provide hope and healing to homeless, disabled and other low-income individuals through art on a pay-what-you-can basis. The program offers classes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and starting in January, they will add a class on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Supplies, snacks, water and coffee are provided during each class. 

Threshold to Hope 1

The Threshold to Hope sign is seen outside the classroom at the Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St. in Bloomington.

Nora Zaring and her husband, Dave Zaring, started Threshold to Hope about four years ago. The Zarings, along with Shelley Welke, Althea Bellamy and Mary Darling, make up the Threshold to Hope board, with Nora Zaring as CEO and instructor volunteer; Dave Zaring as board chairman and photographer; Welke as a board member and volunteer; Bellamy as a board member, artist and volunteer; and Darling as an artist, board member and volunteer. 

Nora Zaring previously worked at a homeless shelter and taught art. She was close to retiring, but decided she still wanted to do art in some capacity. She also is co-founder of the Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative in downtown Bloomington.

"My favorite part is seeing the joy on their faces when they've created something beautiful," Zaring said. "There's a real sense of community. The artists are very encouraging to each other; there is an atmosphere of building each other up."

Threshold to Hope 2

The Threshold to Hope is seen inside the Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.

Zaring teaches the artists how to paint on canvas step by step, but encourages them to make their own version of what she shows them, or anything they want to do. 

The classes are available for high-schoolers and adults. Classes usually range from 10 to 17 students, with about 20 or 25 who come on a regular basis.

The artists receive a commission for any of their art that is sold.

"The goal is to educate them and help them enrich their lives," Zaring said. "This is a safe place to explore art. We are not going to be critical. We really want this to stay as a quiet and relaxing space."

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and will give the artists an opportunity to showcase their work. Attendees will be able to meet the artists, view artist demonstrations and buy artwork.

Threshold to Hope 3

The "Create Creative Creativity" wall décor is seen at the Threshold to Hope inside the Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.

Starting in 2022, Threshold to Hope will be joining downtown Bloomington artists in the First Friday events. 

Threshold to Hope is currently housed within the Creativity Center at 107 E. Chestnut St., but someday the Zarings hope to have a downtown storefront where they can display more artwork.

They are always looking for volunteers, as well. Volunteers can teach a class, take care of cleanup or setup for classes or events, or they can even do some art themselves.

Threshold to Hope 4

The Creativity Center is seen Thursday morning at 107 E. Chestnut St. in Bloomington.

"Everybody can do art in some way," Zaring said. "Everybody has something they are creative in and have ways to express themselves."

Email info@thresholdtohope.org for more information and ways to get involved. Donations can be made through thesholdtohope.org, Amazon Smile or Facebook

