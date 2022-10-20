Bloomington-Normal seniors in the spotlight with Young at Heartland

NORMAL — When Ann White retired from teaching in 1996, she decided to pursue another dream: life on the stage.

"When I was in high school and in college, I loved doing theater and enjoyed that a lot," White, 81, said.

"So it was a retirement goal of mine to try to get back into doing something with the theater," she said.

She joined the Heartland Theatre Company, but felt the community could use a program designed for senior adults and retirees. So, she decided to start her own.

White said to the board, "Wouldn't it be nice if we could start something that would be seniors that would be performing, and we would take our shows to other seniors?"

"The board thought it was a good idea. So they said, 'Make it happen.' Nineteen years later, we're still making it happen," White said.

Thus began Young at Heartland, a roving acting troupe exclusively for and about senior adults and their lives. This spring, they returned after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

The majority of their shows take place in retirement homes, White said.

Joyce Anderson, 82, has been acting with the troupe for about five years, she said.

"I love it," Anderson said. "I've always loved it. I was in junior high plays and high school plays. I wanted to major in drama in college."

Anderson said she enjoys traveling to their audiences in retirement homes.

"Some of them are asleep," she said with a laugh, "but even if there's only four or five that have enjoyed it, they're laughing, they're smiling — getting some fun out of it, then we feel like we've done out job."

John Briggs, 75, had never acted before Young at Heartland.

"I've got a lifetime of music — guitar, singing on stage — but not acting," he said. "So I wanted to learn something."

Briggs said there are some difficulties in acting that are not present in singing. For example, he said he can usually ad lib or vamp with his music if there was a mistake, but not with acting.

"You've got to say exactly the same line for the next person," he said, "and I'm waiting to hear the right line. And there's a lot more pressure, pressure for me on stage."

He added, "Music is easy compared to this acting."

Still, he said he is getting more comfortable on stage.

"I'm learning. As I do this more and more times, I'm getting a little bit better each time. I'm learning how to learn my lines," he said.

White said they used to perform scenes from published works, but sometimes seniors are portrayed in a less-than-flattering light. She said they can oftentimes be the butt of a joke.

"We had some members that started writing little scenes for us," she said. "And that evolved into little group called Playwrights Anonymous."

Most of their material, White said, is "homegrown" and generally lighthearted.

"This summer, we did one that was kind of like a little murder mystery like 'Clue,' that was fun," White said.

"We just have a really good time," she said. "We enjoy each other, and help out each other. So it's become a real, almost like another family for many of us."

Their final show in the Young at Heartland Fall Showcase is at 2 p.m. Friday at the Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal. The performance is open to the public and reservations are not needed. There is no cost for admission, but donations will be accepted.

GET INVOLVED Spring workshops for Young at Heartland start the first Monday in April, while fall classes start the first Monday in August. Registration is open to anyone age 55 and older, and there is a $50 registration fee. For more information and to get involved, visit heartlandtheatre.org/yah-schedule or call 309-452-5647