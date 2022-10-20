 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUNG AT HEARTLAND

Bloomington-Normal seniors in the spotlight with Young at Heartland

Joyce Anderson talks about Young at Heartland

NORMAL — When Ann White retired from teaching in 1996, she decided to pursue another dream: life on the stage.

"When I was in high school and in college, I loved doing theater and enjoyed that a lot," White, 81, said.

"So it was a retirement goal of mine to try to get back into doing something with the theater," she said. 

She joined the Heartland Theatre Company, but felt the community could use a program designed for senior adults and retirees. So, she decided to start her own. 

Young at Heart 1 101922.JPG

Actors acknowledge the crowd after a performance on Wednesday during the Young at Heartland Fall Showcase at Heartland Theatre Company in Normal.

White said to the board, "Wouldn't it be nice if we could start something that would be seniors that would be performing, and we would take our shows to other seniors?"

"The board thought it was a good idea. So they said, 'Make it happen.' Nineteen years later, we're still making it happen," White said. 

Thus began Young at Heartland, a roving acting troupe exclusively for and about senior adults and their lives. This spring, they returned after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. 

The majority of their shows take place in retirement homes, White said.

Young at Heart 2 101922.JPG

Carol Scott, left, and Bruce Boeck perform "Candyland" on Wednesday during the Young at Heartland Fall Showcase at Heartland Theatre Company.

Joyce Anderson, 82, has been acting with the troupe for about five years, she said. 

"I love it," Anderson said. "I've always loved it. I was in junior high plays and high school plays. I wanted to major in drama in college." 

Anderson said she enjoys traveling to their audiences in retirement homes.

"Some of them are asleep," she said with a laugh, "but even if there's only four or five that have enjoyed it, they're laughing, they're smiling — getting some fun out of it, then we feel like we've done out job." 

John Briggs talks about Young at Heartland

John Briggs, 75, had never acted before Young at Heartland.

"I've got a lifetime of music — guitar, singing on stage — but not acting," he said. "So I wanted to learn something." 

Briggs said there are some difficulties in acting that are not present in singing. For example, he said he can usually ad lib or vamp with his music if there was a mistake, but not with acting. 

Young at Heart 3 101922.JPG

Carol Scott, center, and others perform "The Young at Heartland Rap" on Wednesday during a Young at Heartland Fall Showcase at Heartland Theatre Company.

"You've got to say exactly the same line for the next person," he said, "and I'm waiting to hear the right line. And there's a lot more pressure, pressure for me on stage."

He added, "Music is easy compared to this acting."

Still, he said he is getting more comfortable on stage. 

Young at Heart 5 101922.JPG

John Briggs plays his guitar during "A Merrymaking Diversion" on Wednesday during a Young at Heartland Fall Showcase at Heartland Theatre Company.

"I'm learning. As I do this more and more times, I'm getting a little bit better each time. I'm learning how to learn my lines," he said.

White said they used to perform scenes from published works, but sometimes seniors are portrayed in a less-than-flattering light. She said they can oftentimes be the butt of a joke. 

"We had some members that started writing little scenes for us," she said. "And that evolved into little group called Playwrights Anonymous." 

Young at Heart 4 101922.JPG

From left, Joyce Anderson, Elsie Cadieux and Susan Palmer perform "The Long Goodbye" on Wednesday during a Young at Heartland Fall Showcase at Heartland Theatre Company.

Most of their material, White said, is "homegrown" and generally lighthearted.

"This summer, we did one that was kind of like a little murder mystery like 'Clue,' that was fun," White said. 

"We just have a really good time," she said. "We enjoy each other, and help out each other. So it's become a real, almost like another family for many of us."

Their final show in the Young at Heartland Fall Showcase is at 2 p.m. Friday at the Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal. The performance is open to the public and reservations are not needed. There is no cost for admission, but donations will be accepted. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

