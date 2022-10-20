Bloomington-Normal seniors in the spotlight with Young at Heartland

Anderson said she enjoys traveling to their audiences in retirement homes.
"Some of them are asleep," she said with a laugh, "but even if there's only four or five that have enjoyed it, they're laughing, they're smiling — getting some fun out of it, then we feel like we've done out job."
John Briggs, 75, had never acted before Young at Heartland.
"I've got a lifetime of music — guitar, singing on stage — but not acting," he said. "So I wanted to learn something."
Briggs said there are some difficulties in acting that are not present in singing. For example, he said he can usually ad lib or vamp with his music if there was a mistake, but not with acting.
"You've got to say exactly the same line for the next person," he said, "and I'm waiting to hear the right line. And there's a lot more pressure, pressure for me on stage."
He added, "Music is easy compared to this acting."
Still, he said he is getting more comfortable on stage.
"I'm learning. As I do this more and more times, I'm getting a little bit better each time. I'm learning how to learn my lines," he said.
White said they used to perform scenes from published works, but sometimes seniors are portrayed in a less-than-flattering light. She said they can oftentimes be the butt of a joke.
"We had some members that started writing little scenes for us," she said. "And that evolved into little group called Playwrights Anonymous."
Most of their material, White said, is "homegrown" and generally lighthearted.
"This summer, we did one that was kind of like a little murder mystery like 'Clue,' that was fun," White said.
"We just have a really good time," she said. "We enjoy each other, and help out each other. So it's become a real, almost like another family for many of us."
Their final show in the Young at Heartland Fall Showcase is at 2 p.m. Friday at the Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal. The performance is open to the public and reservations are not needed. There is no cost for admission, but donations will be accepted.
