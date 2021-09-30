Bloomington First Friday celebrates Arts & Humanities Month

BLOOMINGTON — Local artists will celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month with a photo contest during Bloomington's First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1.

The city is asking people to take selfies with the art in their communities such as murals, sculptures and inside art galleries and studios, and post it on social media with the hashtag #ArtSceneDowntownBLM to become an art ambassador. Entries can be made through Oct. 4. Two $25 Visa gift cards will be given to two winners. Winners will be notified via photo comment by @cindylawsonkesterartist.

The downtown Bloomington art community consists of about 100 artists who came together to create the Art Ambassadors initiative. The initiative was created to help rebuild in-person art experiences with the use of social media following the impacts of COVID-19. They also created a Facebook page called "Art Scene in McLean County" and hope to continue growing their movement.

Participating galleries and studios for the event include Eaton Gallery and Studio; Inside Out Accessible Art; The Hangar Arts Company; Joann Goetzinger Gallery and Studio; Main Gallery; WEBA Art Studio and Gallery; Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio; Art Vortex Studio & Gallery; and Three Square Studio.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

