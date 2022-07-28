Arts in brief: Young at Heartland fall sessions begin Aug. 1

Young at Heartland fall sessions begin Aug. 1

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company's Young at Heartland Fall senior acting workshop will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

Class sessions will meet every Monday from 4-6 p.m. through Sept. 26.

Young at Heartland strives to build an ensemble of seniors who share the values or continuing education, creative self-expression and community outreach. They aim to find pathways to showcase performers' gifts in a fun, stress-free atmosphere. Ensemble members will collaborate with the instructors in choosing appropriate material to be memorized or performed as a reading.

The workshop will include eight 120-minute acting sessions for individuals 55 and over and will be held at Heartland Theatre Company in the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Normal, with instructors Sandra Zielinski and Terri Whisenhunt.

Zielinski is a retired Professor from the School of Theatre and Dance at Illinois State University. She has directed over 16 shows at Heartland Theatre. Whisenhunt has a B.S. in Acting from Illinois State University. She has performed for several years at Conklin's Barn II Dinner Theater, Upstage Productions, Heartland Theatre and Community Players.

Those who are interested must register in advance; there is limited enrollment and there are only a few openings left. The registration fee is $50 and only covers the fall sessions.

Young at Heartland is supported in part by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state Agency, the National Endowment for the Arts and the McLean County Arts Center.

Contact Young at Heartland Program Director Ann White at 309-452-5647 or at boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/yah for more information.

Peoria Art Guild to exhibit "Kroh-mat-ik" paintings by Andre Petty

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will host an open reception on First Friday, Aug. 5 from 5-9 p.m.

The guild will be exhibiting "Kroh-mat-ik" paintings by Andre Petty and "In the Spirit of Wetlands" by Clare Howard and David Zalaznik.

Petty is a native of Peoria and began working with acrylics on canvas to create renderings of pop culture icons using unconventional colors. Petty intends to explore other subjects with other styles like landscape, cityscapes, everyday people and more. Petty is also a US Navy veteran and is currently employed as a firefighter for the city of Peoria with over 21 years on the job.

Howard and Zalaznik worked for the Peoria Journal Star for decades. Their concern for the environment and efforts to promote and protect our resources extend through their words and photographs in a University of Illinois Press book in the Spirit of Wetlands: Reviving Habitat in the Illinois River Watershed, 2022.

Their exhibit will be in the Project Space at the Peoria Art Guild through the month of August. Their book will also be available for purchase. A book signing will be held at the opening reception as well.

The gallery is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday and Friday; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

Visit peoriaartguild.org or call 309-267-2056 for more information.

Peoria Municipal Band plans August concerts

PEORIA — The Peoria Municipal Band will present two concerts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 7.

The first concert will be at the Peoria Warehouse District and the second at the Glen Oak Amphitheater. All concerts are free and parking is next to the venues.

The Wednesday concert will feature Joy Revisted, As Summer was Just Beginning and Hot Latin. There will also be a Trombone trio with soloist Kristin Lelm. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or sit at the tables provided.

The Sunday concert will feature Pop Rock Legends, Chicago, Four Dance Episodes and Pop Rock Legends, Beatles. The Trombone trio will also be there. Park benches are available or guests may bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Contact dvroman@fsmail.bradley.edu, Graves7233@comcast.net or eldriscoll49@gmail.com for more information.