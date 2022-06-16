Arts in brief: Volunteers needed at Threshold to Hope

Volunteers needed at Threshold to Hope

BLOOMINGTON — Nora Zaring from Theshold to Hope is looking for volunteers from Bloomington-Normal Art Circle members.

Zaring is hoping to offer new classes and any form of art instruction is welcome.

Contact Zaring at nora@zaring.name for more information.

Call to Artists from Second Presbyterian Church

BLOOMINGTON — Second Presbyterian Church is seeking artists to feature their artwork via projection for an upcoming sermon series, "Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem."

Pastor Mackenzie Jager will be preaching about Moses on June 26 and wants to include five pieces of art. Artists are asked to include water and desert themes in their artwork to accompany the story of Moses' life and the way it was shaped by violence.

Jager is looking for the following pieces:

Hebrew Midwives (Exodus 1:15-22)

Something that represents Moses’ journey through the river to the palace. Ideas: a basket in the river, Pharaoh's daughter finding Moses in the basket, or Moses’ sister watching the basket float down the river … (Exodus 2:1-10)

Burning Bush (Exodus 3)

Plagues

Something that represents the freedom the Israelities found in the desert. Ideas: parting of Red Sea, tide of people leaving Egypt, soldiers and chariots lost in the sea while the Israelites walk into the desert

Those who are interested in submitting artwork should contact Mackenzie Jager at mackenize.jager@secondpres.com. All artwork should be submitted by June 20.

Young at Heartland to present summer showcases

NORMAL — Young at Heartland, Heartland Theatre's senior acting troupe, celebrating its 16th year, will perform their summer showcases at Heartland Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on June 22 and at 2 p.m. on June 24.

Audiences will experience local seniors performing scenes on stage that were written by local hometown seniors. There is no admission fee for the performances. Donations will be accepted for program expenses. There will be no reservations taken for the event. It will be on a first come, first seated basis. The performances are open to the public. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Doors will open 20 minutes before curtain.

The seniors have participated in a two-month acting workshop to prepare for their performances. The workshop instructor was Veteran director and retired ISU professor Sandra Zielinski, assisted by Terri Whisenhunt. The troupe is usually seen at area nursing and retirement homes, and church and civic groups in McLean County.

Young at Heartland strives to build an ensemble of seniors who share the values of continuing education, creative self-expression and community outreach; it is designed to accommodate and support performers' comfort levels with memorization. The program aims to find appropriate pathways to showcase performers' gifts in a fun, stress-free atmosphere.

The program is supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, the National Endowment for the Arts and the McLean County Arts Center.

Heartland Theatre is located at 1110 Douglas St., Normal, in the Community Activity Center on the old Soldiers and Sailors Campus.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org or contact boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Inside Out Art Festival set for August

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Art Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Sugar Grove Nature Center.

Those who are part of a community organization or an individual and would like to have an informational booth or a booth to sell art should contact Barb Wells at bwells1718@gmail.com

Those who participate are asked to provide a small art of nature activity.

The family-friendly event will feature free art and nature activities provided by IO:AA and other community organizations. There will also be music, the blacksmiths, Imagination Grove fun, good food, art sales and more.