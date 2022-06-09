Arts in brief: Town of Normal seeks applications

Town of Normal seeks applications for Harmon Arts Grant

NORMAL — The Town of Normal is now seeking applicants for art-related projects, programs or events to be funded through the 2022 Harmon Arts Grant Program.

The application deadline is Friday, June 17. The application form can be found at Normalil.gov/HAG.

The Harmon Arts Grants awarded in 2022 are available to art organizations for programs or events taking place between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Priority will be given to programs in the Town of Normal and proposals making programs or events more accessible to the public, particularly seniors, students and low-income residents.

The grant was named to honor former Mayor Paul Harmon and was created in 1993 to promote arts in the community. In 2019, Normal awarded 19 grants; a full list of 2019 Harmon Art Grant recipients is available on the Town's website.

The maximum grant award is $5,000. Grant applications will be reviewed by Harmon Arts Grant Committee members who will make recommendations to the Normal Town Council. Awards will be presented on June 18.

Lincoln Arts Institute opens new exhibit

LINCOLN — Lincoln Arts Institute members will open their June 2022 exhibition with a reception on Thursday, June 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 112 S. McLean St., Lincoln.

The gallery will also be open on Friday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the month.

This month's exhibition will be an array of mediums from acrylic paintings, photography to sculpture. Each artist brings their own unique style and flair to the show.

Local artist, Randy Washam will be showcasing his photographs with some dandelion refraction shots as well as his Kitchen Collection that portrays everyday items portrayed in an artistic way.

Deborah Splain will continue with her series "Inspiration & Exploration: a woodcut," which takes inspiration from Gustav Klimpt exploring materials such as Venetian plaster and metallic leafing, complemented by another piece called "Captivation & Illumination."

Bob Dunosky will show off his woodworking skills through his meticulous resin and wood slab, coasters and cutting boards. There will be both vibrant color schemes and calming neutral color palettes throughout the gallery.

Other featured artists include Jeff C. Williams, Eric Burton, Missy Block, Higher Starr, Bev Noble, Leigh Stricklin, Molly Pickering, Laura Anderson, Sheralyn Bolton, Laura Elliott, Christopher Tice, Jason Hoffman, Ashley Sanders, Alice Ferguson and Rita Bass.

After opening night, the artwork will be available for viewing and for purchase on Friday and Saturday evenings through July 9.

Contact 217-870-0482 for more information.