Tour de Chocolat set for Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Tour De Chocolat will return to downtown Bloomington for First Friday, Feb. 3.

Business will be extending their hours and partner up with local pop-ups, bakers, cocoa makers and more to bring a ton of chocolate to downtown.

The event is free and will take place from 5-8 p.m. at various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Pontiac to host Illinois Freedom Project exhibit

PONTIAC — The Pontiac Library and Pontiac Department of Community Enrichment will welcome the Illinois Freedom Project Traveling Exhibit for the month of February.

The exhibit is part of an educational initiative from The Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area and Lincoln Home National Historic Site and is geared towards reaching youth the journey from slavery to freedom in Illinois. The exhibit features stories of everyday people in Illinois who struggled again slavery and prejudice and became community, state and national leaders.

The exhibit will be on display at the library, 211 E. Madison St., Pontiac, through February. All area residents are welcome to visit the exhibit during regular library hours.

The Chief of Interpretation and Historian at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, Timothy P. Townsend, will provide a grand opening presentation and ceremony at the library on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

The Illinois Freedom Project is a youth focused multimedia effort that includes a website, videos, printed materials, curriculum, and a traveling exhibit. These resources present the stories of freedom through the lens of the people, places and events covering 200 years of Illinois history.

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of Central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies.

Visit lookingforlincoln.com/freedom for more information.

ArtsPartners of C. Illinois names new executive director

PEORIA — ArtsPartners of Central Illinois, Inc. announced Dr. Mae Gilliland Wright as the Executive Director, effective Feb. 6.

Wright is a Peoria native and previously served as the Executive Director of Big Picture Initiative, a local arts nonprofit whose mission is to build a thriving and vibrant community by using arts and creativity for social change, economic development and wellness.

During her time there, she implemented and oversaw a wide range of arts programing from the “Portraits of Peoria” augmented reality murals, to overseeing Big Picture’s Giving Voice program, where students are paired with professional mentors and paid to produce creative content, to working with local and regional partners to highlight the economic impact of the arts.

Wright served for six years on the ArtsPartners Board of Directors, including Vice President. She also has experience in the performing arts and she has worked as the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Peoria Symphony Orchestra. She also spent 13 years as an educator at the Lakeview Museum (now Peoria Riverfront Museum). She is currently Affiliate Faculty and Coordinator of Public History at Bradley University where she teaches Digital Humanities.

She has a master’s degree and Doctor of Philosophy in the digital humanities field from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, with a teaching background in the sciences and humanities.

Wright is currently on the Advisory Board of the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois and the City of Peoria’s Public Relations Association of Central Illinois and Art, Inc, along with several other committees with area organization such as Align Peoria and the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.

She received the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Award, which honors emerging leaders between the ages of 25 and 40 who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, who excel in their chosen field, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and serve as a role model for young women.

In 2020, Wright received the 25 Women Leadership Award from WEEK—25 News. She is also a member of Americans for the Arts and Women in Leadership of Central Illinois.

Bradley print and drawing exhibition opens Friday

PEORIA — This year’s Bradley International Print and Drawing exhibition will be held on campus at Bradley University at the Heuser Art Gallery, the Hartmann Central Gallery, as well as The Peoria Riverfront Museum and the Peoria Art Guild.

The exhibit opens Feb. 3 and will be open through March 31. The exhibit features the best contemporary graphic artwork from around the world.

The exhibition is the second largest running juried print and drawing competition in the country. It occurs every two years.

Tyanna J. Buie is the juror for the 38th Bradley International Exhibition. She is a Chicago and Milwaukee native. She received her BA from Western Illinois University and her MFA form the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Buie received an emerging artist Mary L. Nohl Fellowship in 2012, the Love of Humanity Award from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Joan Mitchell Painters & Sculptors Grant in 2015, the 2019 Kresge Artist Fellowship in the Visual Arts, the 2019/2020 Grant Wood Fellowship in Printmaking at the University of Iowa and the 2020 Fellowship art award, a top accelerator award/program funded through gener8tor.

Lincoln Library to host orientation for potential volunteers

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome potential new members to its volunteer tam during orientation on Feb. 8.

ALPLM volunteers greet visitors, assist at events, help researchers and much more. The orientation session will explain the team of approximately 500 operates and how to join.

The one-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the presidential library’s multi-purpose room, 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield. Attendees will learn about the available volunteer opportunities and information about the library and museum.

Volunteers will also be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 8.

Volunteers at the library and museum contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year, making the experience better for everyone who regular visits the museum.

Volunteers can receive free admission, special lectures and presentations as well.

Contact the director of volunteer services, Jeremy Carrell at 217-558-8872 to register for the event.