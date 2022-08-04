Arts in brief: Threshold to Hope celebrates five years

Threshold

marks 5 years

BLOOMINGTON — Threshold to Hope, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide hope and healing through art, will host its 5th anniversary party on Friday, Aug. 5.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the studio in the Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington. The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is also available in the lot directly behind the Creativity Center, one block east of Main Street on Locust Street, past the Holy Trinity Parish Center.

The event is open to the public and will feature an open house, games and hands-on art activities for all ages and refreshments. An exhibit by Threshold to Hope artists, Connie Pinkston and Stephen Burkhardt will be featured as well.

Threshold to Hope was founded by Nora and Dave Zaring in 2017. The nonprofit welcomes adults in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding communities to discover art in a creative and supportive environment. All supplies are provided and art sessions are currently Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Wednesday nights from 6-8 p.m. at the Creativity Center. All art classes are "pay what you can," but no one is ever turned away for lack of funds. The program is funded through monetary and in-kind donations, art sales, workshops and grants.

Contact info@thresholdtohope.org or visit thresholdtohope.org for more information.

Threshold gets

$1,500 grant

BLOOMINGTON — The Threshold to Hope Executive Board announced they received a $1,500 Arts and Culture grant from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

The money will go towards art materials to meet the needs of expanding Threshold to Hope's outreach program for underserved adults in the greater Bloomington-Normal community.

Threshold to Hope class participants and patrons grow by positive word of mouth, social media presence and active partnership in numerous community events such as Downtown Bloomington's First Friday exhibitions, creative workshops, holiday art sales and annual events including David Mansion Glorious Garden Walk and Normal's Sweet Corn Circus.

Visit ilprairiecf.org for more information.

Inside Out to

host Bogaert

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative will have a first Friday performance by Bob Bogaert on Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Bogaert is a longtime resident of Central Illinois and has played several times for IOAA.

There will also be a free paper sculpture activity, snacks and new art at the event.

Visit insideoutartcoop.org for more information.

Art fair needs

volunteers

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild is seeking volunteers for the 60th anniversary of their Fine Art Fair.

The event usually takes up to 200 volunteers to pull off and even more so now due to resuming in-person events.

This year's fair will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

Those who sign up to volunteer could receive free entry to the fair and a free t-shirt. Those who are interested can sign up at form-usa.keela.co/2022-art-fair-volunteer-signup1.

Special posters were also printed by the Peoria Print Co-op in honor of the 60th anniversary. The poster will be unveiled at First Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. A limited edition of 50 numbered posters will be sold through reservation on a first-come, first served basis until they are gone. Posters are $30 each.

Contact info@peoriaartguild.org, or 309-637-2787 or visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.

Municipal band

to end season

PEORIA — The Peoria Municipal Band will culminate their 85th season and present their final Wednesday concert in the Peoria Warehouse District on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Their final concert of the season will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Glen Oak Park Amphitheater in Peoria. All concerts are free of charge and parking is available next to the venues.

The Wednesday concert will be the band's traditional "College Salute" as everyone prepares to go back to school. Selections will include Festa, Cable at Night and Irving Berlin Showstoppers. Guests are encouraged to wear their school colors.

At the Sunday concert, the band will "Wrap It Up" and feature American Overture for Band, George Gershwin Symphonic Portrait and Instant Concert.

Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets or sit at the provided tables or benches.

David Blasco will be the featured soloist for both performances.

Contact dvrooman@fsmail.bradley.edu, Graves7233@comcast.net or eldriscoll49@gmail.com for more information.

‘Tumultuous

2020’ marked

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will look back at 2020 with a free presentation at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the library building at 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield.

The project is titled "Tumultuous 2020" and features 80 oral histories from teachers, college students, business owners, nurses and undertakers.

Oral historian Amanda Ribbenbach will discuss some of the highlights at the event.

Visit OralHistory.Illinois.gov for more information.