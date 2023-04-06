Staged reading of 'Pink Man' April 14 at ISU's Milner Library

NORMAL — A staged reading of "Pink Man, or The Only Indian in the Room" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

The event will be held at Milner Library, room 122, on Illinois State University's campus. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The staged reading is directed by Dr. Shannon Epplett, faculty in the School of Theatre and Dance.

The cast includes Cole Noah Anderson, Nitakechi Muchintubbe, Gillian Larson, Janet Ademilua, Heather Marshall, Raelyn O'Brien, Ryan Murphy and Jaden O'Berry.

The reading, written by Marty Strenczewilk, follows an American Indian in a semi-biographical story. He has mixed blood and white features and he faces constant internal and external struggles over his identity and heritage and worried about how others perceive him. To him being red is terrifying, being white feels fraudulent, so he feels forced to live in the pink.

Pink Man is the winner of the 2023 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative, which is part of The Crossroads Project at the university. Strenczewilk is an Ojibwe theatre artist and storyteller, enrolled with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

After the staged reading, there will be a talkback with the playwright.

Downtown hosts First Friday, hunt for golden eggs

BLOOMINGTON — First Friday will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 at various locations in downtown Bloomington.

This month's theme is "hunt for the golden eggs," where attendees will have the opportunity to hunt for golden eggs at each participating location, with different surprises inside.

All eggs will be hidden in plain sight with a different hint at each business for where to find the golden egg.

Other businesses like retailers, galleries, and restaurants will also be staying open late.

Peoria Art Guild offers classes

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild is offering several art classes and workshops.

Offerings include:

Photography II: Lightroom Classic, through April 26

Drawing and Painting with Camron Johnson, through April 18

Making Spinner Rings, April 22

Beginning Wheel Throwing for Teens, June 5-July 10

8-week Pottery Series, May 2-June 20

Introduction to AI Art, May 4

Alcohol Ink Dyed Silk Scarves, May 20

The guild also offers drop-in hours every Wednesday, a print co-op open studio on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a metals open studio every Thursday.

Peoria Art Guild to host First Friday

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will host a First Friday reception from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 7.

Two exhibits, including "Sacred Institutions" by Lyzz Lundberg and "Power and Pressure: Bradley University Photography Capstone Exhibition" by Sakyra Brown and Stephen Pitchard will be on display.

Food and drinks will be available. Free parking will be available on the street and in the lot across the street from the guild.

Sky Art Peoria seeks applications

PEORIA — Sky Art Peoria is seeking applicants for artwork tobe featured on the Peoria skyline.

Local artists can submit their work for a chance to be among five winners whose artwork will be displayed on billboards across Peoria.

Submissions will be accepted until April 16.

Applications can submitted at artspartners.net/skyartpeoria-2/

Peoria Art Guild to host members show

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild's annual members show will take place on Friday, May 5.

All disciplines are accepted. Artwork size limit is 16 by 20 or smaller, not including frame.

Two submissions per artist will be allowed and each submission costs $25. Entries are due by April 26 and artwork must be delivered the guild by April 29.

There will be a first Friday open reception from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 5. Artwork can be picked up on May 27. No sales commission will be taken.

Best of show will win $150, Honorable mentions will win $100, and people's choice will win $75.