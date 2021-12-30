 Skip to main content
Arts in Brief

Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild to open two new exhibits in January

Art Guild
to open exhibits

PEORIA — Susanne Nestory and Chris Holbrook will be exhibiting at the Peoria Art Guild starting in January.

Nestory's exhibit is called "The Oregon Days" and will have an opening reception on First Friday, Jan. 7 from 5-9 p.m. at the guild. The gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or by appointment.

Nestory is an abstract expressionist painter. Her work was inspired by her time in Antarctica where geologists were examining glacier ice cores. 

The guild will also be exhibiting "Time and Reflection," which is a series of drawings by Chris Holbrook, Nestory's partner of 17 years before his passing in 2018. 

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information. 

